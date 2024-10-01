UK sports betting company bet365 is going in on Denver

Betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas, May 14, 2018.

A U.K.-based sports betting company has moved into Denver.

bet365 announced this week it had opened its new U.S. headquarters downtown.

The online gaming business plans to have 300 employees at the location by the end of this year, according to a joint statement from the company and Colorado’s economic development office.

Eventually, bet365 aims to employ 1,000 people at its Denver office. The jobs will range from customer service and marketing to software development, finance and legal services.

The company is occupying 120,000 square feet at an office building on Platte Street. bet365 renovated the space before moving in.

Colorado’s Economic Development Commission approved up to $14 million in tax credits over eight years for the company. The credits are contingent upon bet365 meeting new job creation and salary requirements.

In addition to Denver, bet365 has offices in New Jersey, as well as in the U.K., Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Colombia and Bulgaria.