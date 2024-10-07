Denverite Classifieds: Have you seen things? This old soul needs you

Help your new friend turn over a new leaf, find their next favorite LP and adapt from New York to Denver life.

NEW LEAF (36F, Central Park) Old soul who got divorced young seeks introspective lady friends who have seen some things. Bonus points for a dark sense of humor and a preference for peer review over woo.

SPORTY GERIATRIC MILLENNIAL (39F, West Denver) Looking for new pals to play volleyball, basketball, ping pong, pickleball, any sport with a net. Haven't jumped or dived since Obama was in office so nothing super hardcore, but prefer the sports team vibe over solo gym time. Post-game beer hangs also highly desired.

ADVENTURES IN HI-FI (43, Baker) Looking for fellow audio enthusiasts to listen to records with while sipping cocktails and discussing the finer points of pop music. But also down to go to a local punk show and shout at each other about why Queen will have a longer legacy than Bach.

NYER IN DENVER Former New Yorker looking for artsy, adventurous friends to thrift for Comme des Garçons & vintage brogues, Let's find amazing underground theater, new artists, the best sushi happy hour and try new cocktails in funky bars and restaurants.

