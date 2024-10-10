Denver news

Walgreens in the West Colfax neighborhood will close in November

Walgreens has dozens of stores in the Denver metro, though it’s unclear whether any others are likely to be closed. 
Kyle Harris
Walgreens plans to shutter its store on Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 12.

It’s the latest in a string of closures that have hounded the Colfax corridor in recent years, including Capitol Hill’s Natural Grocers, which shut down over a rise in crime.

“It is never an easy decision to close a store,” a spokesperson for Walgreens wrote in a statement. “We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance.” 

BusinessDen first reported the West Colfax closure.

Walgreens store performance has been lagging nationwide.

In June, CEO Tim Wentworth told analysts that 25 percent of the company's stores were underperforming and that a significant number of those would be shut down, CNN reported

“Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy,” the Walgreens spokesperson said in the statement. “However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs.”

“When closures are necessary, like this one in Denver, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions,” the spokesperson wrote. “We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members from those stores that we close.”

Will other Denver Walgreens close?

The company has dozens of stores in the metro area, though it’s unclear whether any others are likely to be closed. 

When Denverite asked of any plans for more closures, the spokesperson wrote back: “No further announcements at this time!”

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

