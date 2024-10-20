Our most delightful shots of the Broadway Halloween Parade… resurrected!

Anna Simon is the Queen of Hearts as she walks with the West Washington Park Neighborhood Association during the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024.

There was a moment this year when it seemed like Broadway's long-running Halloween parade was headed to an early grave. The problem: its monstrous growth.

"​What originally started as a small community parade centered around kids, costumes and candy, has turned into a regional attraction with more than 30K spectators last year," organizers wrote on their website. "We now need pedestrian barricades to ensure the safety of our kids along the parade route. The Parade needs to raise $42k by September 6th to pay for pedestrian barricades and permits."

The Bella Diva dance group shimmies in the street for the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Those barricades would cost more than half of their entire budget, they added, and they needed financial help if the show would go on.

Then, in September, organizers announced they'd been rescued. The neighborhood came together and raised the money they needed, with more than $6,000 coming from individual donations.

"It was thanks to community," City Council member Flor Alvidrez said as she marched down Broadway Saturday night dressed as a pansy, a seamless addition to the West Washington Park Neighborhood Association's Alice in Wonderland theme. "This is one of the top two events of the year. Between this and UMS its hard to say which is more important."

Kenny Violett launches candy towards crowds of costumed children from the Wizard's Chest's float in the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Thousands of people lined Broadway to watch her and so many others dance and haunt their way down the corridor. Kids scrambled for airborne candy as at least one float passed small cups of beer to the adults. There were hearses and horses and zombies and Oompa Loompas, all mingling on a cool evening.

Kids scream for candy during the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A full on exorcism is acted out on Horrid Magazine's float in the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

City Council member Flor Alvidrez. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Mile High Freedom Band. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Joe Wise dressed as Oscar the Grouch, in the arms of a muppet man, for the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Danny Maldonado (left) and Hailie Thao dressed as Power Rangers for the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Polly Sommers leads a group of dancers from Block21 Fitness in the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Medical mayhem unfolds in front of the Mayan Theatre during the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Julie Abbott. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

David Longoria. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

An entranced dancer leads the Colorado Goth Society's segment of the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A bunch of scary-ish painters walk arm-in-arm during the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Jose Ortega is a scary latex clown during the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Kessi Payne is Mr. Peanut in the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite