Kali Fajardo-Anstine told us a chilling family tale about Colorado

The master storyteller reached back through her own generational history for this one.
Kevin Beaty
Author Kali Fajardo-Anstine spins a story during Denverite’s second-annual DenverFright night of tales both odd and scary at the Bug Theatre in Highland. Oct. 22, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The ghouls were with us this week as Denverite held its second-annual DenverFright, a sold-out night of stories both eerie and odd at The Bug Theatre.

The headliner, Kali Fajardo-Anstine, is the author of Sabrina & Corina and Woman of Light. She shared a Colorado-based story out her great-grandmother's encounter with a murderer's ghost. She first heard it as a little girl.

Her telling, captured on video below, was followed by a short interview with Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner on the story's genesis. (Ed. note: We didn't record audio of the crowd, but trust us, they loved it.)

We were also joined by:

  • Brown Palace Hotel historian Debra Faulkner, who told us about true murders in the building,
  • Actor Brik Berkes, who read a story by reader Alanna L.P., about meeting death on Colfax.
  • Indie 102.3 host Alisha Sweeney, who showed us a bunch of horrific (in a good way) music videos from local artists.
  • Denver Museum of Nature and Science collection managers Cameron Pittman and Sierra Swenson, who presented on animal cannibalism (yum).
Kevin Beaty

Kevin is a multimedia artist who flung himself into the world of journalism. He likes using a camera and microphone to tell stories about workers, the environment, social justice and fascinating humans.

