Kali Fajardo-Anstine told us a chilling family tale about Colorado

The ghouls were with us this week as Denverite held its second-annual DenverFright, a sold-out night of stories both eerie and odd at The Bug Theatre.
The headliner, Kali Fajardo-Anstine, is the author of Sabrina & Corina and Woman of Light. She shared a Colorado-based story out her great-grandmother's encounter with a murderer's ghost. She first heard it as a little girl.
Her telling, captured on video below, was followed by a short interview with Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner on the story's genesis. (Ed. note: We didn't record audio of the crowd, but trust us, they loved it.)
We were also joined by:
- Brown Palace Hotel historian Debra Faulkner, who told us about true murders in the building,
- Actor Brik Berkes, who read a story by reader Alanna L.P., about meeting death on Colfax.
- Indie 102.3 host Alisha Sweeney, who showed us a bunch of horrific (in a good way) music videos from local artists.
- Denver Museum of Nature and Science collection managers Cameron Pittman and Sierra Swenson, who presented on animal cannibalism (yum).