Denverite Classifieds: The least outdoorsy person in Denver needs your help

If you're tired of being asked to join a hike, your future friend awaits. (The same goes if you're a jack of all trades, a 50-something woman looking for community and a white wine lover.)

LEAST OUTDOORSY DENVERITE (25, Cap Hill) Looking for a group of friends in the city! Coffee, open mics, doing creative stuff for its own sake. Literally anything that isn’t “let’s go on a hike.” Covid-cautious people a plus!

SEEKING JACKS OF ALL TRADES (32M, Cheesman) A jack of all trades, master of none seeking similar friends that can talk about a lot, yet know very little. Trivia nights, hiking, biking, jogging, cooking, cocktails, doggy play dates, language learning and everything in between.

BOOKS, WALK/RUN, DENVER FUN (~50F) 50-something woman looking for other 50-something women to chat about books, walk/run (emphasis on walk) and do other fun Denver things: Plays? Museums? I'm in!

LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY AND FRIENDS (24F) Recently moved to Denver from out of state. I work in research, love running and cooking, and white wine. Glass half empty kind of gal but working on my optimism skills! Would love to find people who enjoy weekend activities of any type and outdoor excursions.

