Denver quietly launches its big sale for rec center memberships

You can get 40 percent off through November.

Jared Morgan shoots hoops outside of the La Alma Recreation Center. March 5, 2024.

The city's annual sale for Denver rec center memberships has returned — though with less fanfare and slightly worse deals than before.

In fact, Parks & Recreation has been so quiet about the deals that it did not respond to Denverite’s requests for comment about whether the program would exist at all this year.

But online, the membership sale is live.

You can get 40 percent off of your annual pass. Last year’s discount was even better at 45 percent off.

We weren’t sure whether to expect the annual sale this year.

The city’s budget is tight, and the parks department saw temporary cuts as Mayor Mike Johnston tried to come up with money to deal with the immigration crisis. The rec center’s proposed 2025 budget is also a little tighter than 2024.

Here’s what a Denver rec center membership will cost with the discount:

A "regional" adult membership, which gives you access to all 30 rec centers and 16 outdoor pools in the city, currently costs $369 a year. In November, these memberships will go for $221.40

Young adults, seniors, people with disabilities and youth have even cheaper options for all levels of membership.

For comparison, Arvada residents pay $508 a year for membership at their Apex Park and Recreation District. Aurora gym memberships are $310 for adults. (Of course, each membership offers different perks.)

Denver is also offering deals for its “local” and “neighborhood” memberships, too. Here’s the full list:

Denver rec center membership types and rates with and without the November discount. City and County of Denver

Local memberships give you access to 22 rec centers and 16 outdoor pools, and neighborhood memberships give you access to 11 rec centers and all the outdoor pools.

You can’t combine this sale with other discount programs or previously purchased passes.

Single-visit passes and family and monthly memberships are not discount eligible, either.

If you want a discount pass, you can purchase it online or at any Denver rec center.