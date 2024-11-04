Denverite Classifieds: Expand your record collection (and your friend collection)

And help a Denverite find some funny friends and a person to put the spice back in life.

SEEKING FELLOW VINYL ENTHUSIAST & ADVENTURE BUDDY (26M, LITTLETON) Looking for a friend who loves vinyl records, thrifting for hidden gems, attending concerts, and discovering hole-in-the-wall restaurants. Let’s dig through crates, explore unique shops, and catch live music in cool venues. If you’re into good vibes, great music, and tasty food in unexpected places, let's connect!

FUNNY SEEKING FUNNY Funny writer chick seeking funny friends to swap writing inspo and laughs over cocktails.

ADHD BORED WITH LIFE (26F) Looking for a boost of spunky fun hoping to bring back the excitement for life! I am from a small town outta state feeling a bit homesick while being the most difficult thing to meet new people and make new friends ... I love crafting and want to explore yoga, rock climbing or even crocheting club. Help a girl out that's in much need of a friend's night to chill or just talk about anything.

