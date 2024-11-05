Denver Public Schools on track for voter-approved $975 million bond

Denver Public Schools would take out debt to pay for maintenance, upgrades and construction if Ballot Issue 4A passes.

Denver Public Schools is on track to secure its largest-ever debt spending package.

As of 8:15 p.m., about 73 percent of Denver votes were in favor of Ballot Issue 4A, which would allow the school to spend nearly $1 billion on maintenance, upgrades and construction.

Roughly half of the city’s expected votes had been counted.

“It should help fortify the community,” said voter CJ Stribling, 35, of Park Hill, who was out with his young son on Election Day. “I need him to be able to have the best.”

What Ballot Issue 4A would do:

If 4A passes, Denver Public Schools could take out a one-time $975 million bond to pay for capital projects across the district.

DPS leaders said the renovations are desperately needed, as many schools in DPS have fallen into disrepair. DPS Board Chair Carrie Olson told Denverite that the money would help provide quality education for students.

“The bond is something that is for all of the students across a large system of Denver Public Schools,” she said. “And it funds many different facets.”

The bond wouldn’t create a new tax — instead, it would extend taxes raised for bonds approved by voters in previous years. With interest, repayment would cost $1.9 billion.

The debt would be used for a variety of projects, including:

$301 million for “critical maintenance”

$240 million to install or upgrade air conditioning, and study the use of geothermal systems for A/C

$124 million for new school construction, including a new elementary school in far northeast Denver and expanding the Ceylon Campus near the airport.

$100 million for a health clinic at the Paul Sandoval Campus, all-gender restrooms and “other quality learning environment” changes.

$33 million for athletic field upgrades at 10 schools.

$11 million for security upgrades

The bond cannot pay for teacher and staff salaries. In order to fund staffing growth, voters would have to approve a mill levy, which is not included in the bond package.

The measure was unanimously sent to voters by the Board of Education in August, after the district’s 72-member Community Planning and Advisory Committee made the recommendation.

Denver Families for Public Schools, a nonprofit advocacy group, endorsed the measure. Both the statewide and local teacher unions have voiced their support.

Supporters have argued DPS campuses are in dire need of the renovations the bond would pay for.

There was no formal opposition group to 4A. However, some individuals and parents have voiced discontent with the timing of the bond measure. The election comes just two days before the district releases its list of schools recommended for closures.