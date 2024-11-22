Downtown Denver’s ice skating rink is open — but it may skip next season

Get your gliding in this year. Skyline Park’s ice rink will likely skip next year due to construction.

Denver's annual pop-up skating rink has officially opened at Skyline Park for a winter of ice-capades beneath the Daniels & Fisher clocktower.

Get your gliding in now, because the ice rink is set for a hiatus next season. It probably will not return in 2025-'26. That's due to planned construction of more permanent ice and water features near the clocktower.

"This time next year, this will be under construction, creating a new signature ice rink in winter that converts into an interactive water feature in summer," said Denver Parks & Recreation Director Jolon Clark. "We are so excited."

Lauren (12) performs during an opening ceremony for Skyline Park's annual ice skating rink. Nov. 21, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The city has big ideas for Skyline Park.

The city has planned for years to install more permanent facilities for the ice rink. It's part of a larger reimagining of Skyline Park, which covers three blocks on Arapahoe Street.

"There will be fire lounges and warming areas around the rink. There will be food and beverage around the rink, public restrooms, an enhanced tree canopy providing shade and urban nature, and a new Colorado garden," Clark told a crowd gathered on Thursday.

Clark also told us there may still be skating next year, if they can figure out a good place to put it elsewhere in the park. The jury is still out on that decision.

A rendering of Skyline Park's future. Courtesy of Denver Parks and Recreation

In the meantime, there's still a winter's worth of ice to shred.

Skate rentals are $12 for adults, and $9 for kids 12 and under. Clark said kids with a MY Denver card can get skates for free, and anyone with their own skates can jump on the ice without paying.

The rink will be open through Feb. 2, 2025, seven days a week. It closes at 10 p.m. on weekends.