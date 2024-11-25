New Casa Bonita union includes cliff divers and gorillas, but kitchen staff haven’t signed on

Cliff divers do their thing during a press preview for Casa Bonita. May 26, 2023.

Actors, stunt performers and entertainers at Denver’s premier restaurant-amusement park hybrid have unanimously voted to form a union under the Actors’ Equity Association and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

About 80 employees at Casa Bonita announced the union drive last month. Workers said they wanted safer working conditions and better wages and benefits.

“We love Casa Bonita, and already give our all to providing our guests with an unforgettable experience,” the newly unionized workers said in a statement. “When it is a safer, fairer place to work, we will be able to better focus on doing our jobs knowing we are protected, respected and valued.”

The union includes 78 employees, with full- and part-time workers. The union covers the entertainment workers at Casa Bonita, who are part of the restaurant's unique appeal — while guests are eating their meals, they can watch live performances, like magicians, puppeteers and cliff divers.

Behind-the-scenes workers, like costumers, are also included. No other Casa Bonita employees have filed paperwork to start unionization efforts.

The union does not include servers, bartenders, cooks, cleaners and others.

Casa Bonita reopened in May 2023, after being purchased by South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who had previously featured the pink Mexican-style restaurant in a 2003 episode.

During a lengthy renovation, the restaurant hired hundreds and revamped its menu to lure customers back to the local fixture. The move cost the South Park creators $40 million.