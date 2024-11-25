Denver news

New Casa Bonita union includes cliff divers and gorillas, but kitchen staff haven’t signed on

Casa Bonita’s cast and crew have officially joined a union. The restaurant’s food workers haven’t filed suit.
Paolo Zialcita
Cliff divers do their thing during a press preview for Casa Bonita. May 26, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Actors, stunt performers and entertainers at Denver’s premier restaurant-amusement park hybrid have unanimously voted to form a union under the Actors’ Equity Association and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

About 80 employees at Casa Bonita announced the union drive last month. Workers said they wanted safer working conditions and  better wages and benefits.

“We love Casa Bonita, and already give our all to providing our guests with an unforgettable experience,” the newly unionized workers said in a statement. “When it is a safer, fairer place to work, we will be able to better focus on doing our jobs knowing we are protected, respected and valued.”

The union includes 78 employees, with full- and part-time workers. The union covers the entertainment workers at Casa Bonita, who are part of the restaurant's unique appeal — while guests are eating their meals, they can watch live performances, like magicians, puppeteers and cliff divers. 

Behind-the-scenes workers, like costumers, are also included. No other Casa Bonita employees have filed paperwork to start unionization efforts.

The union does not include servers, bartenders, cooks, cleaners and others.

Casa Bonita reopened in May 2023, after being purchased by South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who had previously featured the pink Mexican-style restaurant in a 2003 episode. 

During a lengthy renovation, the restaurant hired hundreds and revamped its menu to lure customers back to the local fixture. The move cost the South Park creators $40 million.

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

