Things to do in Denver, Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 

Lauren (12) performs during an opening ceremony for Skyline Park’s annual ice skating rink. Nov. 21, 2024.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

Thanksgiving weekend is here. Denverite has you covered for holiday happenings around the city when you're not stuffing your face alongside your loved ones.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Sports and Fitness

51st Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. Washington Park. 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver. 9 a.m. to Noon. $55.

Thanksgiving Morning Community Workout at Team Speed. Team Speed. 311 E. County Line Road #19, Littleton. 9-10 a.m., doors at 8 a.m. Free.

Friday, Nov. 29

Family and Kids

Grand Illumination. Denver Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver. 4-8 p.m. Free.

Black Friday Market. The Shops at Northfield. 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free.

Black Planet Black Friday Beer Release. New Terrain Brewing Co. 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy., Golden, CO. Noon - 10 p.m.

Concerts

Baba Kuboye. Dazzle Jazz. 1080 14th St., Denver. 9-10:30 p.m. $15 - $25

Food and Drink

ALL BLACK AFFAIR. Noonan's Event Center. 13521 East Iliff Ave., Aurora. 9 p.m. $55

Sports and Fitness

Colorado Mammoth vs. Vancouver Warriors. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 7:30 p.m. $37 and up.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Sports and Fitness

University of Denver Women’s Basketball vs. UC Irvine. Hamilton Gymnasium. 2240 Butchel Blvd., Denver. 1 p.m. $13 and up.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir. Denver. 8 p.m. $70 and up.

Trot & Tap 5k. Colorado Tap House. 14982 West 69th Ave., Arvada. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. $62 and up.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery. 800 E. 73rd Ave., #11.8:15 p.m. $15 to $30.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Concerts, Performances and More

Drums of the World. Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. 1400 Curtis St. Denver, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children $10, adults $27.

One Night With: Domani. Orchid Denver. 1448 Market St., Denver. 9 p.m. $39.

Bhagavathi Naane. The Schoolhouse at Mainstreet. 19650 Mainstreet, Parker. 3:30 p.m. Free, reservations mandatory.

World AIDS Day Memorial Candlelight Walk and Service of Healing & Hope. Park Hill United Methodist Church. 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Family and Kids

2024 Brunch with Santa Holly-day Gala. Hilton Garden Inn, Denver Tech Center. 7675 E. Union Ave., Denver. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $55.

Pancakes with Santa! Main Event Thornton. 580 E. 144th Ave., Thornton. 11 a.m - 2 p.m. $29 individual or $80 group of four, kids 2 and under are free.

Museums and Exhibits

Day With(out) Art: Red Reminds Me. Holiday Theater. 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver. 1-3 p.m. Free.

Theater

Denver's Got Talent. RISE Comedy. 1260 22nd St., Denver. 7 p.m. $16 advance or $19 door, plus fees.

Comedy

Ben Roy. Comedy Works South. 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7-8:30 p.m. $14.

Sports and Fitness

Rudolph Ramble 5K. City Park. 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver. 9-11 a.m. $38 for kids and seniors, $44 for adults.

All Weekend

Food, Drink and Shopping

11th Annual Tennyson Berkeley Small Business Passport Crawl. 4020 Tennyson St., Denver. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Holiday BAZAAR at Belleview Station. Belleview Beer Garden (BVBG). 6791 East Chenango Ave., Denver. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. $22 bottomless mimosas, $38 drink token package.

Black Friday Weekend with Arc'teryx RiNo. 2601 Walnut St #240 Denver. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Theater

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl. Denver. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. $28 and up.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver. Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. $44 and up.

Sports and Fitness

Downtown Denver Ice Rink, 16th and Arapahoe, downtown Denver. Thanksgiving, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Admission is free, skate rentals are $9 for kids and $12 for adults.