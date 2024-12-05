What to expect from the Parade of Lights this weekend in Denver

Everything you need to know about the parade, whether you’re spectating or skirting around it.

A decked-out lowrider at the Parade of Lights. Dec. 2, 2016. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite) parade of lights; holiday; christmas; civic center; kevinjbeaty; denver; denverite; colorado;

The Parade of Lights is back in downtown Denver this weekend. And with all that holiday cheer come street closures and RTD disruptions galore.

Here’s how to navigate the parade — either to enjoy or to avoid (no judgment).

Parade of Lights route and street closures

The Parade of Lights kicks off at 6 p.m. and lasts for about an hour.

Rolling street closures from Speer to Broadway and 12th Avenue to Lawrence Street will last from 3 to 9 p.m.

Here’s a map of the parade route and street closures:

You can watch for free pretty much anywhere along the route.

Grandstand and VIP seating is on the west side of Civic Center Park. Both of those sections require paid tickets, which are sold out. People who paid for prime seating should arrive 45 to 90 minutes early.

Recent editions have included giant balloons, bands, horseback riders, lowriders, jellyfish, dancers and lots of lights — y’know, parade stuff. Special guests include Santa and, more intriguingly, someone called “Major Waddles the penguin.”

And the RTD closures to expect:

Expect bus detours from 3 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Normal service won’t resume until the crowds clear. The routes impacted are: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52 and the MallRide.

Train service will be impacted on the D and H lines between 3 and 9:30 p.m. (or until crowds clear). Service on those lines will end at the Theatre District-Convention Center Station, and the light rail stations at 16th and 18th streets on Stout and California streets will be closed.

The L line will suspend service at 3 p.m. on Saturday and won’t start up again until Sunday. RTD recommends taking Bus Route 43 instead. Buses on that route will be detoured around the parade.

Prefer to watch your parades at home?

Get cozy: 9News will air the event live on air and stream it on its website.