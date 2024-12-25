RTD light rail crashes in Aurora; Four people hospitalized

The RTD R-Line light rail was out of service most of Christmas Day after an early morning car crash.

Officers say the shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of E. Kepner Place. The vehicle fled the scene and eventually crashed into the moving train at Sable and Ellsworth. Four of the five people inside were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

“Two of them were females and three of them were males. We do know that one of those males inside was shot. And so, he does suffer from an injury from a gunshot wound,” Aurora Police spokesperson Sydney Edwards said, adding that the driver and one passenger have life-threatening injuries from the crash.”

Two women inside the car suffered from minor injuries from the accident. The third male in the car was treated on-scene but was not transported to the hospital. It is unclear how many passengers were inside the train at the time of the accident.

RTD’s R-Line runs 22 miles north and southbound between Aurora’s Peoria Station and Lone Tree’s Lincoln Station. No property damage was reported.

The shooting remains under investigation. Edwards said the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the confrontation.

“This wasn't one group of people against another group of people or anything like that. It was involved in these five individuals,” Edwards said. “So, it's contained to those five people and we're looking more into what exactly happened and transpired with the shooting investigation.”

All five people were detained, and no charges have been filed.