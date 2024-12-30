RTD is free on New Year’s Eve around Denver

Denver not being a 24-hour city isn’t an excuse to drink and drive.

Drinking and driving is bad. Doing drugs and driving is bad. Drinking, doing drugs and driving — also very bad.

So, if you’re planning to imbibe on New Year’s Eve, you’ll need a ride home, and RTD has one free option — at least, before midnight.

The region’s transit agency is offering free rides from Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. through Jan. 1 at 7 a.m.

“As customers plan their celebrations to bring in the new year, transportation is a critical detail they won’t have to worry about by using RTD,” said RTD’s head Debra Johnson in a statement.

Be aware: In some cases, bus and train lines stop running before or around 12 a.m. But RTD also has added an extra post-midnight run for several lines. More on that below.

If you’re planning to use RTD to get around on the holiday when you don’t normally, make sure you use the NextRide app for your trip-planning needs — and to see if the trains and buses you were planning on using are actually running.

All the details on the RTD NYE schedule

RTD will be operating regular Monday through Thursday hours on New Year’s Eve, though there will be a few disruptions from fireworks shows at the 16th Street Mall — one for the kids at 9 p.m. and another for the rest of us at midnight.

The MallRide won’t be running during the fireworks. The L Line won’t be running, and the D and H lines will be shut down north of the Theatre District-Convention Center Station starting at 8 p.m.

Last trains and buses are as follows:

D Line: 12:00 a.m. from Theatre District/Convention Center Station

H Line: 12:05 a.m. from Theatre District/Convention Center Station

E Line: 11:55 p.m. from Union Station

W Line: 11:52 p.m. from Union Station

A Line: 1 a.m. from Union Station

B Line: 1:09 a.m. from Union Station

G Line: 1:01 a.m. from Union Station

N Line: 1:26 a.m. from Union Station

MallRide: 11:52 p.m. from Union Station and 12:20 a.m. from Civic Center Station

Route 83L: 12:20 a.m. from Civic Center Station Gate 5

Route 15: 12:14 a.m. from Union Station

On New Year’s Day, RTD will run on a holiday schedule. Fees will be collected starting at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Wait, who's paying for my free ride?

This is the 16th year the agency has partnered with Golden-based Molson Coors to provide free transit.

Molson Coors also offers free services in cities across the country, including in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Washington D.C.

The program has provided more than 8 million free rides since 1988.

Editor's note: This article was updated Dec. 30, 2024 with additional schedule information.