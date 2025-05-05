Denver offers property tax refunds for some homeowners (and benefits for renters, too)

Some renters and homeowners will be eligible for city refunds.

A cottage with a sunburst design on its eave in Whittier. May 24, 2024.

Denver isn’t going to see another giant spike in property tax bills next year — but many residents are still trying to figure out how to pay them.

The city is once again offering a fix for some homeowners, as well as renters.

The Department of Housing Stability’s annual Property Tax Relief Program is accepting applications from older adults, people with disabilities and families who meet specific criteria through April 2026.

The program offers partial refunds for property taxes paid by some Denver residents. The program also offers similar benefits for some renters.

Eligible applicants will receive at least $372 – and the average refund will be $1,000, according to the city.

How to get Denver’s property tax relief benefit

Recipients must meet one of the following criteria:

65 or older for all of 2024

Disabled for all of 2024

Or had a dependent child who lived with them for all of 2024

Additionally, homeowners must meet all of the following requirements:

Owned and lived in a home for the entire year

Paid full 2024 property taxes

And made less than 60 percent of the city’s area median income ($59,345 for an individual or $70,440 for a family of three.)

How to get Denver’s rent relief benefit

To get the rent benefit through the program, renters must meet one of the following criteria:

65 or older for all of 2024

Disabled for all of 2024

Or had a dependent child who lived with them for all of 2024

Additionally, renters must meet all of the following requirements:

Lived in a rental unit where 2024 property taxes were paid

Paid rent at all homes they lived at in the city of Denver through all of 202

And had income at or below 25 percent of the area median income for individuals ($22,820) or 30 percent for two adult applicants in the same household ($31,300).

More than 3,000 Denverites benefited from the program last year.

For more information and to apply, go to the Department of Housing Stability’s new Property Tax Relief Program site.

Residents can also get help by calling or texting Colorado Housing Connects at 1-844-926-6632 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or the CARE Center at 303-838-1200 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.