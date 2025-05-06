Denver warns of major delays as railroad closes Alameda Avenue on short notice

Drivers should expect significant delays at Alameda Avenue near Interstate 25 this week as the avenue is closed for urgent railroad repairs.

Alameda will be completely closed at Navajo Street for all of Wednesday and most of Thursday, May 7 and May 8. BNSF Railroad notified the city late last week that it needed to close the road on short notice to replace tracks for the crossing near Navajo Street.

The city is scrambling to let the public know about the closure that could cause traffic congestion in the area.

“There’s never a good time to close Alameda,” said Nancy Kuhn, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. The closure was done on short notice because the repairs are urgent, she said, though she didn’t have further information about the problem

The closure of Alameda at Navajo Street will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and run through 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 8.

A map of detours planned for Alameda Avenue during planned repairs of the railway. Courtesy Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

The city is urging travelers to avoid exiting I-25 at Alameda during the construction to avoid creating a traffic jam, especially since drivers will have limited access to westbound Alameda from northbound Santa Fe.

Instead, the city is asking people to travel west on 6th and 8th avenues to the north of Alameda and Mississippi Avenue to the south.

This closure is the latest in a string of projects causing traffic snarls in the area, including trail improvements at Lipan Street; the state transportation project’s repairs on the bridge over the South Platte River; and improvements to the Alameda underpass just east of Santa Fe.