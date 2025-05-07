‘Bruce Lee and Beyond’ film series celebrates AAPI Heritage Month at Denver’s Sie FilmCenter

Bruce Lee only completed four films, but he forever changed the landscape of martial arts cinema in his short career.

Denver Film is back with another curated series in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The program, called “Bruce Lee & Beyond: One Man's Impact on Cinema” explores the career and lasting impact of Chinese-American martial arts master Bruce Lee.

“It is not often that we get to chart the path of one person’s impact on cinema and the reverberations of his footsteps on a genre and a whole industry,” said Sie FilmCenter Artistic Director Keith Garcia. “But Bruce Lee is that one and it seemed only correct to honor him for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and let his story and its effect on the martial arts industry unfold in an action-packed and thrilling series.”

Lee only completed four films during his career in Hollywood, due to his death at the age of 32. But in that short time, he forever changed the landscape of martial arts in cinema.

The four films he completed — The Big Boss (1971), Fist of Fury (1972) The Way of the Dragon (1972) and Enter the Dragon (1973) — are all screening this month at the Sie.

Game of Death (1978), which was overhauled and released posthumously, is also part of the series, in addition to films that influenced and were influenced by Lee’s work.

Here’s the full “Bruce Lee & Beyond” schedule:

“The Big Boss,” Wednesday, May 7, at 7 p.m.

“The Clones of Bruce Lee,” Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, at 9:30 p.m.

“Dragon Inn,” Saturday, May 10, at 12 p.m.

“A Touch of Zen,” Sunday, May 11, at 12 p.m.

“Fist of Fury,” Wednesday, May 14, 7 p.m.

“The Last Dragon,” Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, at 9:30 p.m.

“The Way of the Dragon,” Saturday, May 17, at 12 p.m.

“Half a Loaf of Kung Fu,” Sunday, May 18, at 12 p.m.

“Enter the Dragon,” Wednesday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

“Kill Bill Vol. I + II” – A Double Feature on 35mm Film, Friday, May 23, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 24, at 12 p.m.

“The Mystery of Chess Boxing,” Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24, at 9:30 p.m.

“The Fearless Hyena,” Sunday, May 25, at 12 p.m.

“Game of Death”, Wednesday, May 28, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $12 - $15 for general admission, with discounts for Denver Film members.