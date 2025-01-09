The Center on Colfax is searching for a new CEO

Colfax Avenue is filled with people during the annual Denver PrideFest parade. June 23, 2024.

Rex Fuller, the CEO of LGBTQ nonprofit The Center on Colfax, is leaving after six years on the job.

Neither Fuller nor the Center clarified why Fuller is stepping down, but Center officials have stressed this was a mutual decision.

“Rex’s legacy will live on for future generations of LGBTQ+ Coloradoans. From expanding The Center’s Transgender Program to include 14 support groups to establishing the first annual Pride Job Fair, we are incredibly grateful for the work Rex has done for our organization and for our community,” said Center board chair Kyle Long. “Rex will always have our respect and admiration.”

The Center declined to provide further comment or conduct an interview with Denverite.

The Center on Colfax executive director Rex Fuller at the nonprofit's West of 50 Tea Dance. June 22, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Fuller had been with the Center since 2013, when he joined to lead its fundraising efforts and organize Denver’s annual PrideFest.

Since taking on the CEO position in 2019, Fuller has helped stabilize the nonprofit even after a steep decline in revenue during the first year of the pandemic. After revenue dropped to $1.6 million in fiscal year 2020, The Center was able to regrow year-by-year under Fuller’s leadership.

In fiscal year 2023, The Center reported a revenue of $3.7 million.

The Center is now searching for a new leader.

Natalie Zanoni, The Center’s current chief operating officer, will step into the interim role while a search committee conducts a nationwide search for the next CEO.

Linda Boedeker, a nonprofit consultant and interim CEO of The Center before Fuller took charge, will lead the search committee, alongside board chair Long. The search committee will include community members, staff and board members.

The Center is taking community feedback on its website.

The Center’s next leader will take the helm during what could be challenging times.

Queer advocates nationwide have denounced President-elect Donald Trump and his base for their views on LGBTQ rights.

Advocacy groups worry that a second Trump administration could roll back rights and protections for LGBTQ+ groups. Many also worry that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, which experts say stokes the flames of violence like the Club Q shooting, will rise in the new administration.