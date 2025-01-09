Tradition hits traffic: Longhorns missed Denver stock show parade because they were stuck on I-25

The annual parade was a little different this year, thanks to the weather.

Story by Kevin Beaty, Lauren Antonoff Hart and Mateo Schimpf

Michael Gayle grew up coming to 17th Street to see the annual National Western Stock Show parade, so he was confused when one of the event's major draws never materialized.

"I kept looking out the window. Like, did I miss it?" he asked, wearing his best bolo tie.

A herd of longhorns usually leads the fanfare. This time, it turns out, they got stuck in traffic.

"I-25 was slammed. There was no movement," Doug Jones, chairman of the Western Stock Show Association board, told us from his perch on a stagecoach. "I love longhorns, but weather we can't change."

He added they were coming from somewhere south of Castle Rock when they hit the snag. The metro area saw blustery, windy weather with some snow on Thursday.

The National Western Stock Show parade downtown. Jan. 9, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Conditions were even worse on the Eastern Plains, where many stock show participants began their days.

"It's horrible out there. It took me an hour to get from [the town of] Bennett to Tower Road," said Jamie Hawkins, who drove in with her horse, Rusty. "Four-foot drifts and 50-mile-an-hour winds."

Michael Gayle wore his best bolo to the National Western Stock Show parade downtown on Jan. 9, 2025. He just had to step out of work to check it out. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The crowd noticed, but people still had fun.

Cammie Tharp traveled 1,000 miles to see the longhorns. Yes, she'd left Chicago to see her daughter, but she was also expecting to hear some moos.

"I came all the way out here because I saw the video on Instagram and I wanted to see the cattle so bad," she said. "I'm disappointed for that. But the rest was worth it."

Danie Rangel wrangles a trick rope during the National Western Stock Show parade downtown. Jan. 9, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Hayley Wolf was also displeased.

"Nooooo! Thats the only reason why we came," she said when she learned the news, joking: "I'm leaving."

But there were others, many who'd never seen anything like this, who were unphased.

Cash the cattle dog came to the National Western Stock Show parade to see the cattle, and was possibly sorely disappointed. Jan. 9, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Gavin Williams' accent revealed he was visiting from Australia. The horses were good enough for him.

"I just want to see the cowboys," he said, clearly enjoying this unusual vacation day. "It's not something you see every day."

There were still plenty of horses, plus at least one chicken in a cage in a wagon, to look at.

Someone wheels a chicken in a cage down 17th Street for the National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 9, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Keisha Cruz, who came to watch with her family, said the same.

"We're still having fun. We didn't know what to expect, but it's great," she told us.

Cruz's family moved to Denver from Guam about two years ago. Longhorns or not, she said this was an important step in their initiation as Denverites.

Michael Gayle, the Denver lifer with the bolo, agreed. This is part of what it means to live here.

"It's about the energy and bringing it back home to how Colorado was, and should be," he said. "I always live up to our traditions here in Colorado."

Miles the Broncos mascot makes the rounds during the National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 9, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Mayor Mike Johnston presides over the annual National Western Stock Show parade downtown. Jan. 9, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Kyra Doud rings the opening bell as the National Western Stock Show parade begins downtown. Jan. 9, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Nicolas Morales and Diamante Negro the horse ride in the National Western Stock Show parade downtown. Jan. 9, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Doug Jones, chairman of the Western Stock Show Association, drives a coach during the National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 9, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The National Western Stock Show parade downtown. Jan. 9, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News