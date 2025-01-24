Where to celebrate and eat for Lunar New Year in Denver

Get your reservations in now for special Lunar New Year pop-ups and menus.

Thanh Luong helps some of the many customers flooding his family’s Truong An Gifts during the annual Lunar New Year celebration at Westwood’s Far East Center. Feb. 10, 2024.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is an annual celebration observed by many Asian cultures — including peoples of Chinese, South Korean, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, Singaporean, Malaysian, Filipino, Indonesian, Thai, Cambodian and Mongolian heritages.

The holiday marks a time of renewal as families worship ancestors, cast away evil spirits, pray for a good harvest — and enjoy holiday feasts. So, if you’re an Asian cuisine lover, get your calendar out, it’s time to make Lunar New Year reservations!

This year, the 15-day holiday begins on Wednesday, Jan. 29, the first New Moon of the lunar calendar. Traditional celebrations run through Wednesday, Feb. 12, the full moon. However, a handful of Denver area celebrations extend through the month of February.

According to the zodiac, the upcoming year is that of the wood snake. The snake signifies wisdom, patience and mystery while wood is associated with growth, stability, and creativity.

Here’s where to sink your fangs into Lunar New Year fare, whether you’re a seasoned observer or a first-time participant.

The Denver metro area’s largest Lunar New Year celebrations

WHAT: Purchase lucky Lunar New Year gifts at the street market and usher in the new year with two days of festivities, including food and drink, lion and dragon dances, martial arts displays, local vendors and more.

WHEN: The street market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 28. Lunar New Year celebrations take place Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2.

COST: Free to attend

WHAT: Explore a global market with food, cultural performances including lion dancing and taiko drums, a firecrackers presentation, kids’ activities and more.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 26 from noon to 6 p.m.

COST: Free to attend

Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu students run a dragon through Westwood's Far East Center during their annual Lunar New Year celebration. Feb. 10, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

WHAT: Metropolitan State University hosts a holiday celebration featuring food, crafts and cultural performances.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

COST: Free to attend, with complimentary parking reimbursement for all CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.

Lunar New Year food pop-ups and special menus

Dinner at Stellar Jay, in Denver’s new Populus hotel

WHAT: Enjoy a four-course menu conceived by the restaurant’s general manager, Raya Kellenberger, to honor her Chinese roots and celebrate the AANHPI community.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29. Make a reservation here.

COST: $85 per person, with an optional beverage pairing.

WHAT: Chef Long Nguyen presents a family-style, five-course prix fixe menu featuring modern and traditional dishes commonly enjoyed for Tết, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year.

"WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 5:45 to 9 p.m. Make a reservation here.

COST: $88 per person

The entrance of MAKfam in Denver encourages customers to learn about MSG, Feb. 7, 2024. Paolo Zialcita/CPR News

WHAT: MAKfam will serve a special Lunar New Year meal showcasing a mix of Chinese-American and traditional Cantonese fare and a Baijiu-focused cocktail program.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6 from 5 to 10 p.m., no walk-ins. *NOTE: As of Friday, Jan. 24, all reservations are booked up. But keep an eye out for cancellation announcements!

COST: Varying

WHAT: A four-course dinner from chefs Carlo Lamagna of Magna Kainan, Tommy Lee of Hop Alley and Uncle, and Ni Nguyen of Sắp Sửa. Ticket holders can join for karaoke from 9-11 p.m.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. with karaoke to follow. Buy a ticket here.

COST: $125 per person

WHAT: Yuan Wonton hosts a special a la carte menu for two nights only, plus a celebratory lion dance on Friday, Jan. 31, for “Chifa Night,” a monthly Chinese-Peruvian fusion event.

WHEN: Lunar New Year menu available on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 29. Chifa Night on Friday, Jan. 31. Make a reservation here.

COST: Varying

On most prep days, Yuan Wonton chef Penelope Wong and her crew will make about 4,500 wontons of various ingredients, which are then frozen ahead of being cooked. Feb. 13, 2023. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

WHAT: a five-course vegan dim sum experience featuring vegan-ized recipes passed down by chef Lisa Wong’s Chinese grandparents.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Buy a ticket here and preorder your sit-down or takeout meal by Jan. 22.

COST: $140+

WHAT: A Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day mashup featuring a themed food and cocktail menu.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 28

COST: Varying

WHAT: Chef Ank Nguyen serves Món Ăn Tết Truyền Thống, traditional Lunar New Year dishes, inspired by her family’s roots and childhood Tết memories.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31

COST: Varying

WHAT: A dinner including three dim sum plates of your choosing, a flight of sake, a dessert and a gift bag. The menu will include special, off-menu items available for one night only.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29. Make a reservation here.

COST: $70 for the package deal, serves two.

WHAT: A vegan and gluten-free menu featuring lots of mochi and riffs on Thai and Japanese favorites.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 26

COST: Varying

WHAT: A traditional Vietnamese menu at the newly opened Le Colonial restaurant, including a dragon dance performance.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Make a reservation here.

COST: Varying

WHAT: Chi Lin’s standard menu featuring ramen and noodle bowls, plus a special celebration with lion dancers and drummers to welcome luck, prosperity, and positive energy for the New Year.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

COST: Free performance, menu items as priced

WHAT: Lunar New Year-themed drinks and rotating pop-ups featuring local bakers.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 28

COST: Varying