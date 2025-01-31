Things to do in Denver, Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Things to do in Denver

Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu students run a dragon through Westwood’s Far East Center during their annual Lunar New Year celebration. Feb. 10, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

January, the never-ending month, is finally coming to an end. Make the most of it by taking a cooking class, visiting MCA Denver for Penny Saturday or celebrate Lunar New Year. (Read more about Lunar New Year here.)

It’s also your last chance to check out the Movements Toward Freedom exhibit at MCA Denver.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Jan. 31

Just for fun

Rowan Grand Opening: Park Meadows. 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. Starting at 10 a.m. Free.

Kids and family

Little University Art Studio: Not Snow. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ages 5 and under.

Comedy and theater

Christopher Titus. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $32-$37.

Arts, culture, and media

Transnavigation: Coming Into the Body as Home. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Untitled: Artist Takeover with Sarah Darlene & King Bee. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 6-10 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and older), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults).

Eat and drink

Date Night: Pike’s Place Market. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $235 (per couple). Advanced registration is required.

Sports and fitness

Ageless Grace: Movement and Music Workout. Castlewood Library, 6739 S. Uinta St., Centennial. 2-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude or ESPN. 5:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Just for fun

Colorado Motorcycle Expo 2025. National Western Stock Show, 4655 N Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. $25.

Penny Saturday. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0.01. Advanced registration required.

Black History Month Music Series. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

34th annual Lunar New Year Celebration. Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd., Unit 130. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Loteria Invernal. Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Dr. 1-2 p.m. Free.

*2025 Juanita Gray Community Service Awards. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. and online. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free.

Resume and Cover Letter Basics and Workshop. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 2-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Chinese New Year Gala. Grand Hyatt, 1750 Welton St. 5-10:30 p.m. $250-$350.

Kids and family

Lunar New Year Craft. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Ages 3-12 (when accompanied by an adult).

Dog Man Party. Second Star to the Right Bookstore, 1455 S. Pearl St. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Paw Patrol Live. Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St. Times vary. Prices vary. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Christopher Titus. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $32-$37.

Art, culture, and media

Transnavigation: Coming Into the Body as Home. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Day of Darks. Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $40 (in advanced), $45 (day-of).

*UllrGrass Music & Beer Festival. Parfait Park, 725 10th St., Golden. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Starting at $17.85.

Trini Rican Vegan. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 3-4 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

Bob Hall of Kusogea Nobi Drum Ensemble. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free.

Toubab Krewe. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 7 p.m. $26.75.

A Symphonic Tribute to Mel Brooks. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 7:30 p.m. $15-$115.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster.$15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advanced registration required.

*Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude. 5 p.m.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Toronto Rock. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Just for fun

Colorado Motorcycle Expo 2025. National Western Stock Show, 4655 N Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $20.

Colorado Humanities Presents: Harriet Tubman in Black History Live. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

34th annual Lunar New Year Celebration. Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd., Unit 130. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Lunar New Year. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 3:30-4:30 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Paddington Storytime. Second Star to the Right Bookstore, 1455 S. Pearl St. 2-3 p.m. Free. All ages.

Paw Patrol Live. Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St. Times vary. Prices vary.

Comedy and theater

Joe Mande. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Eat and drink

High Altitude Baking. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration is required.

Spanish Tapas and Paella Party. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration is required.

Sports and fitness

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. Prices vary.

Frost Flow II: Tournament-Style Dance Showdown. The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave. 4 p.m. Free (spectators), $5 (youth), $15 (adult).

All Weekend

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Denver Jewish Film Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. Times vary. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Colorado Ballet Presents Casanova. Armstrong Center for Dance, 1075 Santa Fe Dr. 7:30 p.m. (Friday and Saturday), 2 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Prices vary.

Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

*The Great Fruitcake Toss. Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Noon-3 p.m. Starting at $2.

All weekend

Colorado Springs Home & Garden Show. Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, Colorado Springs. 2-7 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday).