United Airlines plans for up to 6,000 employees in potential Denver project

United Airlines could build more than 1 million square feet of office space on a vast swath of land near Denver International Airport, according to a development plan filed with the city of Denver.

That space could house 6,000 employees on the 113-acre parcel the airline purchased in 2023, the filing shows. United’s plans highlight “flexibility for the future.” United is in the process of rezoning the land, which is currently zoned for agricultural use.

When it bought the land, the company said it was using part of the land to build a pilot training facility.

“United’s projected expansion of its flight training center facilities is the primary impetus for developing the site … Some uncertainties remain regarding the building uses included in the future development of the site,” according to the new filing.

The development plans are preliminary. The updated filing keeps United’s options open for what it might want to do with the site in the future.

The filing is bound to fuel speculation that United could move its headquarters from Chicago to Denver. United currently employs roughly 5,000 employees in Chicago.

“We do not have anything additional to share on our plans for the land we’ve purchased in Denver. The land provides United with future options, of which there are no set plans beyond using the land to expand our Flight Training Center capabilities,” a United spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

With around 10,000 employees, United is already the largest private employer in Denver. DIA is the state’s largest employer.

The plan is dated November 2024.