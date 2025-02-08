Pro-immigrant protest returns to Denver for second time this week

The city has seen a swell of political organizing, though Saturday’s protest appeared smaller than an earlier one.

Protesters gathered on the lawn and in the street in front of the Colorado State Capitol, Feb. 8, 2025.

Denver saw its second protest of the week on Saturday as an estimated 2,000 people gathered at the Colorado State Capitol for a protest that was largely in opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

After a quiet few weeks following Inauguration Day, the city has recently seen a swell of political organizing against the new Trump administration. Much of the response has been spurred by the federal immigration raids carried out on Wednesday.

Saturday’s protest was billed as “Stop The Deportations!” and set for 2 p.m. in Denver. Similar protests were planned in about 40 cities nationwide this weekend. An Instagram post about the Denver event had drawn about 6,000 likes as of Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, protesters closed Lincoln Street between 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue and were planning to march through downtown Denver.

"I'm just out here supporting the fight against illegal deportations and unjust deportations," said Jordan Sherman, who joined the protest wearing a red hoodie for the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "It's just good to show support that everyone has a right to be here, to work, to earn an honest living."

Lucia, who declined to give her last name, said she was driven by anger at how immigrants, including her parents, were being cast as criminals.

"They just want a better future for myself, which they did give me, but it's not fair that they want to deport them back," she said. "It's just anger running through my veins."

Saturday's protest was organized by PSL

This weekend’s protest was organized by the local chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The group has gained momentum in Denver lately. They drew 1,800 people this week to a “know your rights” training meant to help people lawfully resist immigration agents.

PSL is a self-described “revolutionary” organization formed in 2004 that calls for socialism in response to “the deepening crisis of capitalism.” It is an offshoot of the World Workers Party and claims a presence in more than 50 cities.

It was one of the larger protests since the election, though it appeared to be somewhat smaller than the demonstration that gathered on Wednesday at the Capitol.

The earlier protest — organized largely online — drew a few thousand people to downtown Denver on Wednesday as immigration agents were carrying out raids in multiple locations around the metro.

A Blessing to the Four Directions preceded the rally and march at the Colorado State Capitol, Feb. 8, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News