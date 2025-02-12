The Denver Zoo will close for 9 days in February and March for a water main project

Here are the days to mark in your calendar.

The Denver Zoo needs 9 days to replace a 50-year-old water main on its City Park campus — a “vital” improvement that will cause closures in late February and early March.

On select weekdays over the next three weeks, the zoo will be closed as workers replace the water main. The closure dates are:

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Thursday, Feb. 20

Monday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Monday, March 3

Tuesday, March 4

Wednesday, March 5

The zoo, which changed its name to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance last year, is using $3.2 million in city funds to replace the water main.

Zoo officials said the upgrade will “improve our water infrastructure and prevent future leaks and losses and make even more progress towards our ambition sustainability goals.”

In addition to working on the water main, zoo employees will perform other necessary maintenance across the campus, “such as removing Zoo Lights displays, upgrading pathways, and working on various projects to enhance the visitor experience.”