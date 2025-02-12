Denver culture

The Denver Zoo will close for 9 days in February and March for a water main project

Here are the days to mark in your calendar.
Paolo Zialcita
People watch lions at the Denver Zoo. May 21, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Denver Zoo needs 9 days to replace a 50-year-old water main on its City Park campus — a “vital” improvement that will cause closures in late February and early March. 

On select weekdays over the next three weeks, the zoo will be closed as workers replace the water main. The closure dates are:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 18 
  • Wednesday, Feb. 19
  • Thursday, Feb. 20
  • Monday, Feb. 24
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25
  • Wednesday, Feb. 26
  • Monday, March 3
  • Tuesday, March 4
  • Wednesday, March 5

The zoo, which changed its name to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance last year, is using $3.2 million in city funds to replace the water main. 

Zoo officials said the upgrade will “improve our water infrastructure and prevent future leaks and losses and make even more progress towards our ambition sustainability goals.”

In addition to working on the water main, zoo employees will perform other necessary maintenance across the campus, “such as removing Zoo Lights displays, upgrading pathways, and working on various projects to enhance the visitor experience.”

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

