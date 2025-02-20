Denver news

A new Sprouts is opening in Aurora

The new location is near many of Aurora’s public service buildings.
Paolo Zialcita
A new Sprouts grocery store on South Chambers Road in Aurora, at Alameda Avenue. Feb. 20, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening its 33rd Colorado grocery store in Aurora in April. 

The new location will open at 405 S. Chambers Rd., just down the street from the Aurora Municipal Center, on April 18. In preparation for the opening, Sprouts is hosting in-person hiring events in March to fill about 90 positions. 

The Arizona-based health grocer is jumping into a relatively crowded grocery market. There’s a Mexican grocery store across the street, as well as a Walmart and Target just a few minutes away.

The Sprouts is the first of several planned developments in the area. Much of the surrounding area is undeveloped land, but there are plans to build dense, mixed-use housing developments in the future

Health grocers like Sprouts have been expanding in Denver and the greater metro area in recent years. Whole Foods is opening a new location in Arvada as well as Denver’s Central Park neighborhood
And while Natural Grocers closed its East Colfax location in October, it opened a new Highlands Ranch store around the same time last year.

