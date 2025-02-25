Punk in the Park will shred at the National Western Center this summer

The outdoor festival will feature 40 punk rock bands and craft beer tastings.

Cobranoid’s Kyle McKeeman shreds during a set at Bar 404 during the Underground Music Showcase. July 27, 2024.

For three days this July, Denver’s cowboy capitol will trade in its bolo ties and boot spurs for spiky hair and mosh pits.

Punk in the Park, a roving punk rock and craft beer festival based in Southern California, recently announced it will come to Denver’s National Western Center for its biggest event yet.

Punk in the Park 101

The festival will take place July 18-20.

Forty bands will play on two stages during the festival. Headliners include punk rock legends like Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Descendents and Pennywise.

In addition to a mix of punk, ska and hardcore music, attendees can pay extra for craft beer sampling that will take place over the weekend.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

This isn’t the first time that punks have taken over the National Western Center.

In 2008, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello played a show at the Denver Coliseum.

The band then lead an anti-war march towards the Democratic National Convention, which was being held at what’s now Ball Arena.