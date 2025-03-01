Interview: Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb reflects on the 30th anniversary of DIA

Denver International Airport opened 30 years ago today on Feb. 28, 1995. It is now one of the busiest airports in the world and generates more than $47 billion for the state’s economy.

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb recently shared his insights on the opening of DIA with Colorado Matters host Chandra Thomas Whitfield.

Webb, who was sworn in as the city’s first Black mayor in 1991, played a crucial role in the airport's construction and development. He reflects on the challenges and successes of the project, along with his hope for its future.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity

Chandra Thomas Whitfield: Mayor Webb, what comes to mind when you think about the DIA project?

Wellington Webb: What comes to mind is how difficult it was. I give credit to Mayor Federico Peña, who had the idea to build a new airport. However, 85 percent of the airport was built under my watch. When the airport was first conceived, people didn't understand that the reason that the Denver airport was built was because if you were flying from Los Angeles to New York, if you're flying from New York to Los Angeles, Denver only had one runway. They had more than one runway, but you could only land one airplane at a time.



And the goal was to be able to land three aircraft simultaneously, which could not be done at any other airport in the country that would allow us to dismantle the bottleneck that occurred in Denver and where people wanted to avoid Denver because they kept missing planes. There wasn't enough runway capacity.

Thomas Whitfield: What were the main challenges you faced during the project?

Webb: The first problem was that we didn't have any leases with any airlines because they didn't want to build anything. They wanted to stay at Stapleton.

Thomas Whitfield: How did you address this issue?

Webb: I met with Stephen Wolf, the president of United Airlines, and asked him where he was going to park his planes. He didn't have a lease, so I told him it was probably in his best interest to come to Denver. We cut a deal, and they signed a long-term lease.

Thomas Whitfield: What impact do you think the DIA project has had on Denver?

Webb: The airport is our port, and it's essential for our city's growth. We can fly to anywhere in the world and it's a major economic driver for the state.

Thomas Whitfield: What were some of the successes of the project?

Webb: Completing the airport was a significant success. Additionally, we made a conscious effort to include minority-owned businesses in the airport's development. We went from less than 5 percent minority businesses to close to 40 percent.

Thomas Whitfield: What initiatives did you implement to support minority-owned businesses?

Webb: We worked with banks to provide loans for people who wanted to start businesses at the airport. This program allowed smaller businesses to thrive.

Thomas Whitfield: What other notable initiatives did you implement at DIA?

Webb: We built a mosque, a synagogue, and a chapel on the top floor of the airport to cater to people of different faiths. We also had the first integrated Masons ceremony to lay the cornerstone.

Thomas Whitfield: Looking forward, what is your hope for the future of DIA?

Webb: I think Phil Washington (the CEO of DIA) has been doing a great job managing the airport. I envision an airport where runways can accommodate smaller, more efficient aircraft, allowing for faster travel times.

Thomas Whitfield: What message do you have for the people of Denver as DIA celebrates its 30th anniversary?

Webb: I hope that people realize the significance of the airport and its impact on our city's growth. We should continue to dream big and invest in our infrastructure to ensure a bright future for Denver. We are only limited by our ability to dream of what we think the future might be.