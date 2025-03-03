Denver news

Pauline Robinson Branch library reopens in Northeast Park Hill

“That would’ve been very pleasing to Aunt Pauline,” her nephew said.
Paolo Zialcita
Jan Garduno checks out offerings on shelves during a grand re-opening celebration for the Pauline Robinson Branch Library in Northeast Park Hill. March 1, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

After being closed for over a year, the Pauline Robinson Branch library has reopened in Northeast Park Hill. 

The branch closed in August 2023 for a $1.9 million facelift funded by the 2017 Elevate Denver bond. The branch got updated infrastructure, like ventilation and air conditioning systems, as well as a renovated interior. 

“We heard many times how community groups lacked accessible community spaces to work together and make change in this neighborhood and how the outdated youth spaces and study rooms hindered the neighborhood's youth from reaching their full potential,” Denver Public Library Executive Director Michelle Jeske said at an opening ceremony.

The newly re-opened Pauline Robinson Branch Library in Northeast Park Hill. March 1, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The branch is named after Pauline Short Robinson, Denver’s first African American librarian. She died in 1997, a year after the eponymous library branch was opened. 

Her nephew, Don Short, praised the renovation, particularly for its focus on renovating its children’s sections. 

“The renovation project is another testament to the legacy of Pauline Robinson,” he said at the opening ceremony. “The additional space is mostly dedicated to the children. That would've been very pleasing to Aunt Pauline.”

Don Short speaks during a grand re-opening celebration for the Pauline Robinson Branch Library, named for his aunt, in Northeast Park Hill. March 1, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Pauline Robinson branch renovation is one of several renovations funded by the 2017 bond. Denver Public Library got $61 million from the bond package, which included funding for its years-long renovation of the Central branch. 

With many projects from Denver’s last two bonds wrapping up, city leaders are hoping voters will approve another bond package, with efforts to identify projects covered by the Vibrant Denver bond underway. 

Denverite’s Kevin Beaty contributed to this report. 

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

