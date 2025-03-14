Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to hold rally in Denver on March 21

The Civic Center Park stop is part of Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

Independent Vermont Senator, former Democratic presidential candidate and de-facto face of the American progressive movement Bernie Sanders will bring his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to Denver’s Civic Center Park next Friday.

Sanders will be joined by fellow progressive, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term as president, Sanders has been holding rallies nationwide, drawing huge crowds. He’s visited Wisconsin and Michigan in recent weeks, notably holding rallies in swing districts represented by Republicans.

At each of his stops, Sanders has positioned himself as a leader of the anti-Trump resistance within the Democratic party — which has been divided over how to respond to the new administration, leaving many of its constituents frustrated over a lack of urgency.

During the rallies, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have taken aim at Trump’s policies, as well as his decision to surround himself with Elon Musk and other billionaires.

On Friday, Sanders announced his tour will next visit Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.

“I believe that all over this country, people are profoundly disgusted with what is going on here in Washington D.C.,” Sanders said in a video announcing the tour.

Doors to the rally will open at 4:00 p.m. next Friday. Those interested in attending can RSVP on Sanders’ website.

In addition to Denver, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will also host a rally in Greeley on Thursday.