How to (try to) grab the next round of e-bike rebates in Denver

Be prepared when Denver releases a limited number of e-bike rebates on Tuesday, March 25, at 11 a.m.

E-bikes on the expo floor during the (e)Revolution e-bike trade show at the Colorado Convention Center. June 10, 2023.

The city of Denver will release a limited number of income-qualified rebates on Tuesday, March 25, at 11 a.m.

The rebate offers up to $450 off e-bikes from a participating bike shop. This is available for households making less than the area median income, which is $91,280 for a single person, or $130,400 for a family of four.

You can get prepared now by creating an account at denverclimaterebates.com.

On the day of the voucher release, you’ll also need to upload documentation, including:

Proof of residency

Proof of income eligibility

A list of qualifying documents is available via the city.

You’ll want to log onto the city’s portal (denverclimaterebates.com) as soon after 11 a.m. as possible. Then keep an eye on your email to see if you get a voucher. If you do get one, you’ll have three months to use it.

The $450 local credit can be combined with the $450 state credit for up to $900 off an e-bike, although the vouchers can only cover a total of 80 percent of the purchase price. Vouchers are only good for fully assembled bikes with pedals.

Here are the next release dates for e-bike rebates:

Tuesday, May 27

Tuesday, July 29

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Other rebates are available through separate application processes. The city also offers adaptive e-bike rebates for people with disabilities