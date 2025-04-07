A $25 million repaving project will bring detours and traffic snarls coming to I-25 and 6th Avenue

The initial phase will force detours for drivers going between the highway and two major avenues.

A $22 million resurfacing project has begun on an already snarled five-mile stretch of Interstate 25 through Denver, running from Alameda to 44th avenues.

Over the next couple months, the first phase of the project will force nighttime detours for drivers trying to make connections between Interstate 25 and two of the city’s major avenues, 6th Avenue and Alameda Avenue.

The project, run by the Colorado Department of Transportation, will add new pavement, fix expansion joints between the roads and bridges, install fresh signs and striping, and replace old concrete barrier segments with newer, stronger and taller dividers.

The larger project is slated to run through January 2026.

Nighttime detours and slower traffic are coming for the next few months.

The initial phase is underway and will last until early May, with work happening from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In those first couple months, the state will close a few major onramps and offramps for I-25 during certain nighttime hours.

The following closures will be in effect Sundays through Thursdays, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

U.S. 6 ramps to I-25 southbound: Through early May, drivers trying to get from U.S. 6 to southbound I-25 will be detoured along Kalamath Street to the Santa Fe/Kalamath on-ramp during nighttime hours.

Drivers trying to get from I-25 southbound to Alameda Avenue will take a detour including stretches of Santa Fe Drive and Mississippi Avenue

Drivers trying to get from I-25 southbound to Alameda Avenue will take a detour including stretches of Santa Fe Drive and Mississippi Avenue Southbound I-25 will also be reduced to a single lane of traffic on those nights.

Though most of the work will happen at night, drivers should expect slower traffic through the construction area at all times. Weekend lane closures could occur day and night.

The work will be scheduled to avoid conflicts with big events in the area.

Drive safe and be prepared.

CDOT is asking drivers to be extra cautious in work areas, follow instructions, avoid speeding and leave safe following distance between cars.

Electronic signs will warn drivers of the changes to come in advance of the work.

You can sign up for updates about the project here. And sign up for the COtrip Planner before you drive on I-25 through the city center. You can also sign up on your phone at the Google Play and Apple stores.

Learn more about the project at the CDOT website.