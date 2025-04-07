Target plans to open a new store in Green Valley Ranch

The superstore is part of a 150-acre development near DIA that will also include 2,000 rental units.

Denver is continuing to grow into Green Valley Ranch

A 150-acre development called Link 56 will bring a new Target store, housing, restaurants and other retailers to the neighborhood near Denver International Airport.

The development is slated for 150 acres at the northwest corner of 56th Avenue and Tower Road, backed by the companies Kensington Development Partners and IM Properties.

Initial renderings show a community that looks a lot like Denver’s Central Park.

The project is slated to have 250,000 square feet of commercial space, including the Target store, just over 150,000 square feet.

There will be 2,000 apartments and townhomes built on the site. In the mix will be 214 two- and three-story garden-style apartments across 13 buildings and another 170 two-story townhomes across 11 acres. The project also includes various restaurants, coffee shops and other retailers.

The development will also include 27 acres of open space and parks – some of which will have direct access to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Preserve.

The area around the development is booming.

The new development will be close to the Peña Station rail stop, where the A Line connects the community to both DIA and downtown.

Industry is booming around the site, with Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Zyn, Whole Foods and Amazon operating in the area. Roughly 43,000 employees work in the area.

United Airlines is building a 113-acre corporate campus next to Link 56 that will bring another 5,000 employees to Green Valley Ranch.