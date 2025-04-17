Denver hasn’t updated its homelessness data dashboard in months

The city is working on a new dashboard that reflects Mayor Mike Johnston’s 2025 goals.

In December, Denver quietly stopped updating its public dashboard tracking Mayor Mike Johnston’s work to end unsheltered homelessness.

“Updates to this dashboard have paused while we develop a new version that more closely aligns with Mayor Johnston's 2025 Citywide Goals,” the dashboard states.

More than three months into 2025, that still hasn’t happened, leaving the public without a way to track the administration’s progress on its homelessness resolution goals.

“The previous dashboard was created to track progress toward the 2023 and 2024 goals,” Derek Woodbury, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Housing Stability, wrote Denverite. “Updates to this dashboard have paused while we develop a new version that more closely aligns with Mayor Johnston's 2025 citywide goals and citywide efforts.”

City officials expect that a new dashboard — with fresh metrics — will be released in the coming weeks.

The city is still tracking the older information.

Even if it’s not appearing on the dashboard, the city is still recording information about the people served by its All in Mile High program.

More than 2,500 people were brought into shelters, with a variety of outcomes. Some demonstrated the program’s success and others showed its challenges.

Of the people brought into shelters and tiny homes since July 18, 2023:

672 received permanent indoor housing

66 received stable indoor housing.

101 went to institutions: a mix of hospitals, residential medical facilities, jails, prisons, juvenile detention facilities, psychiatric facilities, substance abuse treatment facilities or detox centers.

361 returned to unsheltered homelessness

36 died

The status of 202 people is unknown.

These numbers only include those in All in Mile High sites and do not include every person who was taken from an encampment into housing or shelter, including apartments, nonprofit shelters and homes with families or friends.

The city has shifted its focus to “street-to-lease” efforts, where people are moved directly from an encampment to an apartment. More than 1,300 people have been moved directly from the streets into housing.

The city has not said what will be included in the new dashboard.