Denver renews lease on Comfort Inn homeless shelter in Northeast Park Hill

The hotel is part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s All In Mile High plan to bring people living on the street into long-term shelter.
Kyle Harris
Denver will pay over $5 million to lease the former Comfort Inn in Northeast Park Hill through the end of the year to serve as a homeless shelter.

City Council extended the contract with landlord Quebec Hospitality, LLC to the end of 2025. With the new deal, the city will have spent a total of $17.5 million in rent on the property.

The hotel is part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s All In Mile High plan to bring people living on the street into long-term shelter. The city hopes that by sheltering people in private rooms, residents will eventually receive long-term housing — an outcome that has not been experienced by most of the people brought inside through the program. 

As of April 15, 672 people had found permanent housing and 66 had received stable housing indoors. Those are a fraction of the 3,800 people who have been moved off the streets through All In Mile High. 

Neighbors near the shelter have complained since before the hotel was initially leased. They argue that northeast Park Hill, a working-class neighborhood, is being disproportionately burdened with shelters while many other, wealthier neighborhoods have none. 

The shelter is run through a contract with the religious nonprofit, the Saint Francis Center. It includes 138 rooms for individuals and couples. 

The Comfort Inn lease started in February 2023 and was last renewed in December 2024. 

