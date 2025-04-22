Here’s what the first phase of Ball Arena redevelopment could look like

If plans go through, there would be four buildings, including a hotel, a new venue and 300 homes.

Ball Arena seen from the Auraria Campus. Sept. 21, 2024.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment submitted a master plan Monday to the city that shows what could be coming to nearly four acres of Ball Arena parking lots.

The proposed project is the first part of a 55-acre redevelopment by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. And that land is just a fraction of an even larger expansion of downtown Denver along the South Platte River.

The news was first reported by the Denver Business Journal.

New projects include the massive River Mile development where Elitch Gardens now stands, mixed-use projects on the Auraria Higher Education Campus, and projects under construction or already complete in Sun Valley and in the River North Art District.

All that expansion could take decades and more than double the population of downtown.

What would the new project look like?

This first phase of the Ball Arena redevelopment would rise on parking lot A, close to a floodplain, according to Denver planning department documents.

If the city approves the project, it would include a hotel, a performance venue and two residential buildings.

The tallest buildings would rise 13 stories high. There would be 300 homes and nearly 400 parking spaces built underground.

The majority of the housing would be market rate.

The parking lot is west of Speer Boulevard, south and east of 11th Street, and north of Auraria Parkway.

Construction would begin in May 2026 and conclude by May 2029. The larger expansion of downtown, including River Mile, could take decades to build.