It’s time for Denver’s Far Southwest neighborhoods to get a draft plan for their next 20 years of growth

Just a week after Denver released its draft plan for the next 20 years of growth for five southwest neighborhoods, the region classified as the “Far Southwest” has gotten its own.

Six neighborhoods — Bear Valley, College View, Fort Logan, Harvey Park, Harvey Park South and Marston — are included in this draft plan.

These proposals are part of Denver’s Neighborhood Planning Initiative, which launched in 2017 with the goal of providing a cohesive vision for different parts of the city based on feedback from residents.

The plans work as guides for city planners, in conjunction with the city’s overarching Blueprint Denver and Comprehensive Plan 2040.

The Far Southwest is just one region with neighborhood plans underway. The city’s planning division has already finished plans for five areas. It will take five or six more years to finish the remaining half of Denver that needs plans after the three currently in progress are completed.

What’s in the Far Southwest Area Plan draft?

The draft plan was written by Denver’s Community Planning and Development department, using feedback from community members.

The six neighborhoods that make up the Far Southwest are among Denver’s most suburban. The area also boasts a high makeup of Hispanic residents and a higher proportion of children than the citywide average.

As such, the bulk of the 139-page plan deals with balancing the suburban feel of the neighborhoods with a need to build more housing across Denver. The draft highlights a plan to build high-density housing along major corridors — like Wadsworth Boulevard, Sheridan Boulevard and Federal Boulevard — while maintaining low-density zoning in preexisting suburbs.

The draft also outlines needs to support local businesses, to build safer roads for both vehicles and pedestrians, and to build accessible commercial centers.

In the draft, the city released concept plans of a renovated Bear Valley Shopping Center and South Sheridan Commercial Center that will eventually “foster cultural and social engagement by hosting community gatherings, festivals, and markets.”

What’s next for the draft plan?

City planners need to undergo two rounds of formal public review and use that feedback to revise the draft. Members of the public can submit comments on the draft through an online survey.

The city will also host an open house on May 3 at the Southwest Recreation Center, where residents can share comments and ask questions about the draft plan.

After the feedback phase is complete, the department will present the final plan to Denver City Council and the Planning Board, which will both hold public hearings on the plan before a final vote.