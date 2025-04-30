Denver news

RTD increases security as 19-year-old arrested in Union Station shooting

Denver police said Jakiem Whitham had an altercation with the victim, whom he knew.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
Denver Police car
FILE, Denver Police cars in downtown Denver on April 24, 2020.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday by Denver police in connection with a shooting at Union Station that happened Monday night.

Denver police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Chestnut Place. Videos posted to social media show the shooting took place at Union Station’s underground bus terminal. Officers found an adult woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

A police investigation found that the suspect, 19-year-old Jakiem Whitham, knew the victim. Whitham was allegedly fighting with a third person, which led to them fighting over a handgun, which is when the shot was fired. 

Surveillance footage and witnesses helped Denver police identify Whitham as the suspect, according to the department. He is currently being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, investigation of felony menacing, investigation of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, investigation of prohibited large capacity magazine and investigation of second-degree assault.

A day after the shooting, the Regional Transportation District said it would “proactively” increase officer presence at Union Station and across downtown due to high-profile events, including Tuesday night’s Denver Nuggets playoff game. It did not mention Monday night’s shooting as a reason. 

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

