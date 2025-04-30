RTD increases security as 19-year-old arrested in Union Station shooting

Denver police said Jakiem Whitham had an altercation with the victim, whom he knew.

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday by Denver police in connection with a shooting at Union Station that happened Monday night.

Denver police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Chestnut Place. Videos posted to social media show the shooting took place at Union Station’s underground bus terminal. Officers found an adult woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

A police investigation found that the suspect, 19-year-old Jakiem Whitham, knew the victim. Whitham was allegedly fighting with a third person, which led to them fighting over a handgun, which is when the shot was fired.

Surveillance footage and witnesses helped Denver police identify Whitham as the suspect, according to the department. He is currently being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, investigation of felony menacing, investigation of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, investigation of prohibited large capacity magazine and investigation of second-degree assault.

A day after the shooting, the Regional Transportation District said it would “proactively” increase officer presence at Union Station and across downtown due to high-profile events, including Tuesday night’s Denver Nuggets playoff game. It did not mention Monday night’s shooting as a reason.