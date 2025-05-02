Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 2-4

This weekend, there will be Cinco de Mayo and Día del Niño celebrations. Also, Kentucky Derby parties.

Things to do in Denver

Performers with Cultural Dance Productions spin at Civic Center Park’s Greek amphitheater during Denver’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. May 6, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Celebrations for Cinco de Mayo, Día del Niño and May 4th (May the Fourth be with you) are taking place across town, including the 5th Annual Cinco de Mayo event in Westwood.

There are also Kentucky Derby parties, including a mini derby in the River North Art District, and a secret coffee party with a surprise DJ lineup.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *The Great Estes Park Duck Race. Downtown Estes Park. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (to attend).

Sunday: *Tulip, Fairy & Elf Festival. Downtown Boulder, 1301 Pearl St., Boulder. 1-5 p.m. Free.

Friday, May 2

Just for fun

Denver Coin Expo. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (children 12 and under), $8 (day pass), $12 (weekend pass).

*Mindful Botanical Sketching for Adults 50+. Denver Public Library, online. 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors). Final weekend!

Kids and family

Little University: Family Yoga. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Dale Jones. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Big Jay Oakerson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $36-$46.

Eat and drink

Mile High Asian Food Week. Locations vary across the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. Prices vary.

Music and nightlife

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

*Turnover. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Just for fun

30th Anniversary Pancake Breakfast & Day of Service. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Free. Advanced registration recommended.

Tangerine Sky Market Arvada. 7310 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Denver Coin Expo. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children 12 and under), $8 (day pass), $12 (weekend pass).

5th Annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood. 3929 Morrison Road. Noon-8 p.m. Free.

*2025 Denver Mini Derby. RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th St. 1-6 p.m. Starting at $107.19.

Denver Derby Day 2025. The Ritz-Carlton Denver, 1881 Curtis St. 1-8 p.m. Starting at $35.73.

Denver Public Library’s Book Swap. Comrade Brewing Co., 7667 E. Iliff Ave. 2-4 p.m. No cover.

*A Derby Affair for a Cause - Inaugural Derby Party. 2221 Society at Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 2-6:30 p.m. $250.

Moms and Mutts Garden Creations. Jared’s Nursery Gift and Garden Center, 10500 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton. 3-5 p.m. No cover.

*Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Starting at 4:30 p.m. Prices vary. Advanced registration required. All ages.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors). Final weekend!

Kids and family

*Día del Niño: Celebrating All Children. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $23 (ages 65 and older), $26 (ages 16-64).

The Learning Lab: Going to the Dentist with Dr. Raykhman. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Family Game Day/Día de juegos para la familia. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages, with adult supervision.

The Denver Public Library at the Montview Preschool and Kindergarten Carnival. 1980 Dahlia St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 7 and under.

Free Comic Book Day 2025. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. Noon-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

May the Fourth Be With You. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 Andes Ct. 1-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, but all ages welcome.

Comedy and theater

MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 10:30 a.m. $50.

Dale Jones. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Big Jay Oakerson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $36-$46.

Art, culture, and media

Penny Saturday for Colorado Residents. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Starting at 10 a.m. $0.01 (Colorado residents).

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. The Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village. Noon. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Mile High Asian Food Week. Locations vary across the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. Prices vary.

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Mamas & Mocktails. Curate Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd., Unit 15, Centennial, and 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Unit 330, Littleton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Chalk Lines and Vines. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $40 (general admission).

Denver Tacos & Margs Crawl. Starting at Con Safos, 1949 Market St. Noon-7 p.m. Starting at $24.99.

Music and nightlife

*Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Disco Night. Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Denver Beer Company 50k Run. Denver Beer Co. Olde Town Arvada, 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 9 a.m. Starting at $130.03.

*San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:05 p.m.

Fight Night Watch Party: Canelo Alvarez. ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St. 7-11 p.m. No cover.

*DC United vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

Just for fun

5th Annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood. 3929 Morrison Road. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

DIY Flower Bouquet Pop-Up. Lilah Blue Boutique, 712 Main St., Windsor. 11:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. $35. Advanced registration required for time slot.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors). Final weekend!

Kids and family

Celebrate ‘May the 4th.’ Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Comedy and theater

Mike Finoia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Des Bishop. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Secret Coffee Party. Zero Hour Cafe, 3459 Ringsby Court. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $14.14.

Chalk Lines and Vines. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $30 (general admission).

Denver Tacos & Margs Crawl. Starting at Con Safos, 1949 Market St. Noon-7 p.m. Starting at $24.99.

Music and nightlife

*Matt Rife. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockie on TV or listen on 850 AM. 2:05 p.m.