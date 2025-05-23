Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 23-26

Things to do in Denver

A mural by Emmanuel Martinez at the Mestizo-Curtis Park pool. Aug. 27, 2020.

This Memorial Day weekend, several festivals are taking place across the metro, ranging from music and art-centric ones to a margarita festival. The Boulder Creek Festival, which includes a beer festival and live music, is also this weekend.

Other events include a Summer Exhibition Opening Celebration at MCA Denver and a free concert at Levitt Pavilion. The Colorado Rapids and Colorado Rockies are also in town this weekend.

Don’t forget to check the bottom of the list for Monday events, too.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *16th Annual MeadowGrass Music Festival. La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Colorado Springs. Free (children 12 and under), Starting at $52.44 (for campground space), Starting at $92.34 (day pass).

Friday, May 23

Just for fun

Fourth Friday. Olde Town Arvada, 7307 Grandview Ave., Arvada. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

Pitch-a-Pet and Pitch-a-Friend. Reynard Social Spaces at The Thompson Hotel Denver, 1616 Market St. 7 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required to pitch.

Kids and family

*Four Mile Historic Park Free Day. 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (general admission). Advanced registration required. All ages.

Little University: Book Stars - Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Randy Feltface. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Martin Amini. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Summer Exhibition Opening Celebration. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30 p.m. Starting at $32.77.

Eat and drink

*Kisbee Reopening. 222 Milwaukee St. Noon-6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Live Music & Food Truck Fridays. BarBox at Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 860, Littleton. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Aperol Summer Spritz Kick Off Party. Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway St. 5:30-7:30 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Boulder Creek Festival. From 9th to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder. Free (admission, some events like the beer festival are ticketed). 5-10 p.m.

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave., 6-9 p.m. Free.

Revenge of the 80s. Secret Level, 5711 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 8-10 p.m. No cover.

*Leon Bridges. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. New York Yankies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or 9News, or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, May 24

Just for fun

*Colorado Remembers. Colorado Freedom Memorial, 756 Telluride St., Aurora. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour - Denver Appearance. Park Meadows, 8405 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.

*Boulder Creek Festival. From 9th to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder. Free (admission, some events like the beer festival are ticketed). 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

*LoHi Spring BAZAAR. 2219 W. 32nd Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

The Divine Time Metaphysical Fair. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

AA.NH/PI Celebration. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Free.

AniMAY (Anime) Watch Party. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3-4 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Lô tô gánh miễn phí - Vietnamese Bingo. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and older.

Comedy and theater

Randy Feltface. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Martin Amini. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Makeshift Shakespeare. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8-9 p.m. $12-$20.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Denver Arts Festival. Central Park, 8304 E. 49th Place. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Eatz n Beatz Hip-Hop Bingo Brunch. ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Denver Margarita Festival. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $23.34 (non-sampling admission), Starting at $54.72 (sampling admission).

Misfits in the Wild: Balefire Edition (and wine tasting). Method & Muse, 7513 Grandview, Arvada. 2-6 p.m. $25.

Pasta 101. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Backyard Beats: Love Local. Sweetwater Park, 8300 Sweet Water Road, Lone Tree. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Zach Murphy Band. Max Taps Centennial, 11405 E. Briarwood Ave., Unit 100, Centennial. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

*Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section). Advanced registration required.

*Brad Paisley. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

*Denver Onyx (women’s rugby) vs. Boston Banshees. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 1 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the Denver Onyx and how the team landed in Colorado here.)

*Colorado Rockies vs. New York Yankies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis City SC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, May 25

Just for fun

*Boulder Creek Festival. From 9th to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder. Free (admission, some events like the beer festival are ticketed). 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Divine Time Metaphysical Fair. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Thick Skin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Kids and family

Lazy Sunday Movie. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

*Denver Arts Festival. Central Park, 8304 E. 49th Place. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Cinema Sundays: Romeo + Juliet (1996). MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 2:30 p.m. $14.69.

Eat and drink

Stowaway Kitchen x MAKfam Donut Collaboration. Stowaway Kitchen, 2528 Walnut St., Until 104. 8 a.m.-sell out. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Secret Coffee Party. Clever Girl, 3501 Wazee St., Unit 100. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $15.15.

Music and nightlife

*Justice. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. New York Yankies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Monday, May 26

Just for fun

*Boulder Creek Festival. From 9th to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder. Free (admission, some events like the beer festival are ticketed). 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kids and family

Little University. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Forney Museum of Transportation Free Day. 4303 Brighton Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

*Leftover Salmon & Kitchen Dwellers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 4:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Boulder Boulder. Starting at 30th and Walnut in Boulder and ending at Folsom Field. Starting at 6:45 a.m. Starting at $59 (kids ages 14 and under), $64 (seniors ages 65 and older and active and reserve military), $74 (adults).

*Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 12:20 p.m.

*Arvada Runner’s Run Club. Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave., Unit 107, Arvada. 6:15-9 p.m. Free.