What to know about Denver’s Bike To Work Day on Wednesday

Bicyclists can get a free breakfast as they cut back on traffic congestion and air pollution.

Thousands of commuters across the Denver metro area will ditch their car keys for helmets Wednesday.

For this summer’s Bike To Work Day, commuters are invited to — as the name suggests — bike to work. Across Denver, hundreds of businesses, organizations and general bike aficionados will set up stations to help riders along the way.

The offerings range from bagels at Patagonia in the Ballpark District to breakfast burritos at the entrance of the Denver Zoo. A full map is available here.

Organizations like the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will also have several outreach stations with free food and swag across the metro area. One DOTI station at Civic Center Park will include a raffle for a new bike and a DJ for morning jams.

Some of our friends at Colorado Public Radio, including Ryan Warner, will be handing out snacks and stickers at 16th Avenue and Grant Street near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The bike-focused festivities don’t end once the workday starts. There are afterparties across the city — including one at The Empourium Brewing Company, which will feature the release of a beer brewed in collaboration with the Denver Regional Council of Governments, which organizes the annual Bike To Work Day.

For those who are a little rusty on the handlebars, check out tips from some of Denver’s biggest cycling geeks before you hit the road tomorrow.