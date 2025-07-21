You probably don’t owe $420 to Denver Public Schools for a Chromebook

DPS accidentally emailed tons of parents to ask for laptops back.

If you are a Denver Public Schools parent, you may have received a frightening email from the district today.

“Our records show that your student has not yet returned the district-issued technology provided for the Regional Summer School Program,” the email stated.

“Unreturned Chromebooks will result in a $399.99 replacement fee, and chargers will incur a $20 fee — both charged directly to your DPS account.”

The message urged parents to return the laptops ASAP.

But, of course, most of those messages were sent in error. They were only intended for certain families in the summer school program,

The errant emails sent some parents into a very brief tailspin.

“I just wasted 20 minutes of my life typing out a strongly lettered reply,” one commenter said on Reddit.

“I have been losing my mind a little trying to figure out how to prove my student returned their Chromebook,” added another.

Happily, within two hours, DPS issued a correction and settled the nerves of those confused families.

“A message was sent today from Regional Summer School to collect technology and reached additional students in error,” the district wrote. “If you received a message, and your student did not attend RSS, please disregard. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

One caveat: If your kid did attend the summer school program and you still have that laptop, it’s probably time to get it back. Like the email said, today’s the deadline.