South Security is closing, but East Security is here

Denver International Airport will open 17 new security lanes, as well as reopen the bridge between Concourse A and the Great Hall, on Tuesday.

Gone are the days of long lines snaking across the floor of Denver International Airport’s Great Hall and around the corner to baggage claim.

The terminal’s old central checkpoint, South Security, will close permanently on Tuesday. Instead, travelers will be directed to the high-tech West Security checkpoint, which opened last year, and now, its near-identical companion, East Security checkpoint, where 17 new security lanes are opening on the same day.

The new checkpoints can handle many more people. Each lane at the new locations can handle up to 250 people per hour, compared to 150 per hour for lanes in the older checkpoints.

The new security design is showing results so far.

South Security’s average wait time is 11.5 minutes, more than double that of the more efficient West Security. During busy holiday seasons, South Security’s wait times could sometimes take up to an hour.

While South Security is mostly closing on Tuesday, the checkpoint’s TSA PreCheck lanes will be available intermittently through September.

South Security is the latest checkpoint closure as the airport transitions to its new setup. In December, the airport closed the slightly secret Bridge Security, a smaller checkpoint that also allowed passengers to pass through security and immediately walk between the Great Hall and Concourse A without having to board a train.

The bridge, now known as A-Bridge, will reopen on Tuesday. While it will no longer serve as a security checkpoint, travelers can once again walk to and from Concourse A — after they’ve passed through one of the new security checkpoints.

More construction is planned.

With South Security going away, DIA will now look to finish up the final phase of the airport’s lengthy Great Hall project.

The former South Security location will be turned into the “Living Room,” a “high-energy space filled with a variety of comfortable seating options and tables as well as numerous dining options,” and new art installations.