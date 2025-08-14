Trader Joe’s files plans for another new Denver store

The grocery store is likely to anchor a mixed-used development from the Kentro Group.

An old 7-Eleven in Platt Park that might become a new Trader Joe’s. Aug. 14, 2025.

Trader Joe’s is set to bring its trademark groceries and often-chaotic parking lots to Denver’s Platt Park neighborhood.

The national grocery chain filed an application to conduct business at 567 E. Louisiana Ave. in late April. Recently, the city put up a sign at the property to solicit any potential requests for a public hearing on the store’s liquor license application.

But Trader Joe’s would not confirm the new location in Platt Park.

“At this time, we do not have a new location confirmed in Denver,” a spokesperson said via email.

Most of the block was rezoned in 2023. Local developer Kentro Group bought the land — which is mostly home to single-family homes and office buildings — to convert it to a mixed-use development. The new zoning allows for up to 5 stories to be built at the site.

Plans filed with the city in April, which have yet to be finalized, show the developer hopes to build 170 rental units, 14,000 square feet of retail, and office space on the 1.29-acre site at 1261 Pearl St. About 300 parking spots are planned for the development, split between residential and commercial.

An old 7-Eleven in Platt Park that might become a new Trader Joe's. Aug. 14, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Kentro Group already owns and developed the land directly across from the planned Pearl development. That land is home to local staple Duffeyroll Bakery Cafe, medical offices and apartments.

The local developer has a knack for projects anchored by grocery stores. It recently broke ground on a 103,000-square-foot King Soopers in Virginia Village and developed a plaza along Colorado Boulevard home to a Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s has been steadily expanding its footprint in the metro area. Last month, the grocery chain opened in Westminster, the first in the suburban region between Denver and Boulder. BusinessDen also reports that Trader Joe’s will open a location at The Shops in Northfield, the Central Park mall that aims to become a mixed-use haven following a recent rezoning.