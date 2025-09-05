Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 5-7

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, Friendship Powwow and Denver Gem Show are all in town.

Paddlers race during the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival on July 23, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Ready for a jam-packed weekend?

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival will take place at Sloan’s Lake Park, Arvada is hosting a harvest festival and parade, and the Denver Art Museum is home to the 36th Annual Friendship Powwow.

The Denver Gem Show at the National Western Complex is also underway, as is the Neustadt JAAMM Festival, with a bookstore and art gallery open daily.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *2025 Blue River Festival. Throughout Summit County, volunteer after party at Frisco Marina, 267 Marina Road, Frisco. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Friday, Sept. 5

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

The Denver Gem Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (to attend).

Old School Cool Vintage Market. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

*100th Annual Arvada Harvest Festival. Throughout Olde Town Arvada. 5-10 p.m. Free.

Author Talk: Hua Hsu in Conversation with Anna Qu. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

52nd Birthday Bash. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 6-10:30 p.m. $175 (guests ages 21 and older).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64). Ideal for all ages.

Little University Art Studio: Color Cotton. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by a caregiver.

Wild Dreams Overnight. Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water St. 7 p.m.-9 a.m. Starting at $75. Ideal for ages 5-11 and their adult chaperones.

Comedy and theater

Six: Drag Queens. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 7 p.m. $6.55 (students), $27.53 (general admission).

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. $59.

Gabriel Rutledge. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$35.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $56.64.

Timmy No Brakes. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $22-$27.

House Team Night Executive Funk & Diet Milk. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 8-9 p.m. $5.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

First Fridays. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

SMiLE Public Opening Reception & First Friday. 4895 Broadway, Boulder. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Oktoberfest. Boulder Social, 1600 38th St., Boulder. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

Culinary Date Night: Italy. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Summer Celebration Cooking & Cocktails. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Karaoke Party. Southglenn Library, 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial. 5-6 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Brandi Carlile. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Earthcry. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $26.75.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

*Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Sloan’s Lake Park, along West Byron Place. 8 a.m. (race starts), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (festival). Free.

*Arvada Harvest Festival Grand Parade. Along West 58th Avenue from Taft to Miller streets. 9 a.m.-noon. Free.

*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-noon. No cover.

*Sunnyside Neighborhood Health & Wellness Festival. Chaffee Park, West 44th and Tejon streets. 9 a.m.-noon. Free.

The Denver Gem Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (to attend).

Record Show. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

36th Annual Friendship Powwow. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

*100th Annual Arvada Harvest Festival. Throughout Olde Town Arvada. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Free.

*Clayton Community Days. Behind 3840 York St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Meet Dion Leonard, Author of ‘Finding Gobi.’ Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Beethoven and Brews at the ‘Plex. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St. 4-8:15 p.m. $80.

*Flock Party. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 5-9 p.m. (VIP) and 6-9 p.m. (general admission). $150 (general admission), $350 (VIP).

13th Floor Haunted House Opening Night. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-10 p.m. Starting at $19.99.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Public Safety Day. Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $6.95 (children ages 4-16), $10.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $12.95 (guests ages 17-64). Ideal for all ages.

2theXtreme. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64). Ideal for all ages.

The Learning Lab: Meet a Denver Park Ranger. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $47.20

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $56.64.

Gabriel Rutledge. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$35.

Afterschool Power Hour. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 7-8 p.m. $5.

Timmy No Brakes. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $22-$27.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

*2024 Annual Art in the Park. Carmichael Park, 650 Southern St., Brighton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

*Highlands Art Festival Summer Finale. The Highlands Masonic Lodge, 3550 Federal Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Season 41 Announcement Celebration. Aurora Fox Mainstage Theater, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. $10.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest Final Party. Banded Oak Brewing Co., 470 Broadway. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

100% Gluten-Free Oktoberfest. Holidaily Brewing Co., 801 Brickyard Circle, Unit B, Golden. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Food + Wine Festival. Tivoli Quad at the Denver Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. Noon-4 p.m. $150 (starts at 1 p.m.), $200 (starts at noon).

17th Annual Brighton Chile Festival. Lulu’s Farm, 13201 E. 144th Ave., Brighton. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Hops & Pie 15th Anniversary Party. 3920 Tennyson St. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Bustoberfest. Starting at 18425 Pony Express Drive, Parker, and visiting Lone Tree Brewing - Parker, Downhill Brewing - Parker, Bent Barley Brewing - Creeks, Bodega Beer Company, and Parker Pour House. 1-9 p.m. $5 (unlimited rides on bus loop).

Escape to Italy. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Denver Municipal Band. Central Park South, 29th Avenue at Roslyn Street. 6 p.m. Free.

*23rd Annual Soul Rebel Festival ft. Yellowman & more. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

Artist On The Rise: BUUDROW. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7-9 p.m. Free.

*Brandi Carlile. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Mavis Staples. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*4th Annual RexRun for PAWsitivity. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 7 a.m.-noon. $22.45 (kids 1-mile run/walk, for ages 5-10), $54.25 (5K).

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Puppies & Yoga - Labradors. 910 Santa Fe Drive. 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. $69.

*Fitness on the Square. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 10-11 a.m. $10. Advanced registration required.

*Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder. Watch on ESPN. 1:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Sept. 7

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

*Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Sloan’s Lake Park, along West Byron Place. 8 a.m. (race starts), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (festival). Free.

The Denver Gem Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (to attend).

*100th Annual Arvada Harvest Festival. Throughout Olde Town Arvada. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Full Moon Party. Mountain Mineral Market, 2300 Kipling St., Lakewood. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Noon-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64). Ideal for all ages.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. Starting at $53.10.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. $56.64.

Comedy Works Laugh Lab Showcase. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 4:30 p.m. $5.

Uncanny Valley Clown Jam. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 5:30-7 p.m. Free.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Steven Anthony Gillespie. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Bippity Boppity Boobs. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $44.75.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

*Highlands Art Festival Summer Finale. The Highlands Masonic Lodge, 3550 Federal Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

*Jewish Deli Bike Tour: East Side Classic Tour and Mishpocheh Family Tour. Starting at JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 9-11 a.m. (family tour) or 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (full tour). $36-$44 (family tour, for 2 adults and 2 kids), $30-$42 (full tour).

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Bottomless Drag Brunch. Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (show) and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (brunch). No cover.

Fresh Pasta Workshop. Stir to Cooking School - Downtown, 1801 Wynkoop St., Suite 175. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Oktoberfest at St. Julien. St. Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder. 1-4 p.m. $54.13 (German buffet), $81.88 (German buffet and bottomless beer).

Music and nightlife

Alley Soundscapes: Alicia Jo Straka. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Denver Concert Band Presents Yo Ho, It's a Band's Life for Me. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

*Karl Denson's Tiny Universe. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

The Offspring. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Brandi Carlile. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Puppies & Yoga - Labradors. 910 Santa Fe Drive. 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. $69.

*Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Starting at 2:05 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.