Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 12-14

Things to do in Denver

James Yellowhair runs the grill at Das Grill Haus, during Denver Oktoberfest. Sept. 29, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

This weekend is chock-full of festivals, Oktoberfests and art exhibit openings.

Toast your neighbors or participate in a Stein-holding competition with Oktoberfest events hosted by the Denver Kickers, Wynkoop Brewing Co., River North Brewery and South Pearl Street. The Highlands neighborhood is also putting on an Oktoberfest and market. (Want more Oktoberfest events? Check out our round-up here.)

New art exhibits will open at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, Art Students League of Denver, D’Art 360 Gallery and Walker Fine Art, too.

Other events include a community bake sale, Spirit of Japan event, International Literature Festival, used book sales and so much more.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: U.S. Steinholding Association Colorado Qualifier. Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. 1-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required to compete.

Saturday: *Snowmass Wine Festival. Town Park, 2000 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village. 1:30-5 p.m. $135.

Sunday: *Cabin Creek 5k. Cabin Creek Brewing, 577 22nd St., Georgetown. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk), $62.83 (run/walk and t-shirt).

All Weekend: *Snowmass Balloon Festival. Town Park, 2000 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village. 6-9 p.m. (Friday) and 7-9 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free.

All Weekend: *Breckenridge Oktoberfest. 203 S. Main St., Breckenridge. 2-6 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

Friday, Sept. 12

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

Used Book Sale. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Prices vary.

The Denver Gem Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (to attend).

Used Book Pop-Up Sale. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Preserving Denver. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free.

Park Coworking Grand Opening. 2040 14th St., Boulder. 4-8 p.m. Free.

Kangaroo Meet-and-Greet. Kangaroo Ranch, 4910 Iris St., Wheat Ridge. 5:30 p.m. $71.21.

Mile High Q & Groove. Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave. 6-10 p.m. $110.

*Spirit of Japan Denver 2025. Sakura Square, 1255 19th St. 6-10 p.m. $45-$55 (includes 10 food/drink tickets and tote bag), $75-$85 (includes 20 food/drink tickets, tote bag and cup).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Starting at $19.99.

Kids and family

Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees Opening. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

Little University: Music time. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by a caregiver.

Wild Dreams Overnight. Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water St. 7 p.m.-9 a.m. Starting at $75. Ideal for ages 5-11 and their adult chaperones.

Comedy and theater

Littleton Youth Ballet Presents Alice in Wonderland. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Nate Bargatze. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. $59.

An Improvised Musical on Broadway. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 7-8 p.m. $5.

Shayne Smith. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $27-$37.

Joe List. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Every Little Thing: A Mini-musings Opening Reception. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 5:30-8 p.m. Free.

Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).

ColorFall Art Show Opening Reception. D’Art 360 Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Finding Currents and Topographies of Being Opening Reception. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Fall Exhibition Opening Celebration. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30 p.m. $32.77 (general admission), $69.49 (VIP).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Denver Kickers Oktoberfest. Denver Kickers clubhouse, 16776 W. 50th Ave., Golden. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Blend Co. Grand Opening. 2246 Larimer St. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

Quesadillas for Good. Denver Inner City Parish, 1212 Mariposa St. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $40.

French Regional Cooking: Bordeaux. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Sushi 101. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Ben Folds with the Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., #15. 7:30 p.m. $42.50-$136.

Sports and fitness

*1st Annual Westminster Chamber Mini-Golf Tournament. Adventure Golf & Raceway, 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster. 5-8 p.m. $10 (chamber members), $30 (non-members).

*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 630 AM. 7:40 p.m.

Full Swing Smackdown. The Local Drive Hangar, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 8-10 p.m. Free (general admission), $25 (VIP ringside).

Saturday, Sept. 13

Just for fun

*Fall Birding Festival. Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. $4 (individual pass), $10 (vehicle pass).

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

Used Book Sale. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Prices vary.

JLF Colorado: International Literature Festival. Boulder Public Library - Main Library, 1001 Arapaphoe Ave., Boulder. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

September You-Pick Flower Series: Breakfast on the Farm. Village Farm at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-noon. $65.87 (includes brunch and bouquet).

*Denver Orchid Show & Sale. Nick’s Garden Center, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Denver Gem Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (to attend).

Fall Art Market. Groundworks Art Lab - Hill, 1010 Aurora Ave., Boulder. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Puzzle & Game Swap. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free.

Community Garage Sale. 2403 Champa St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Colorado Black Equity Study Denver Metro Listening Session. History Colorado, 1200 N. Broadway. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

*Sloan’s Lake Fall Bazaar. Sloan’s Lake, 1611 N. Raleigh St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*Spirit of Japan Denver 2025. Sakura Square, 1255 19th St. Noon-9 p.m. $45-$55 (includes 10 food/drink tickets and tote bag), $75-$85 (includes 20 food/drink tickets, tote bag and cup).

Free Poetry Night. Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 E. Colfax Ave. 6 p.m. Free.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99.

Kids and family

Art Exploration. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by a caregiver.

The Learning Lab: Sing Along, Move Along with Swallow Hill. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

My Friend Isabelle Book Signing and Reading. Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. 1:15-2:15 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Nate Bargatze. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $47.20

Afterschool Power Hour. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 7-8 p.m. $5.

Shayne Smith. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $27-$37.

Joe List. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Park Hill Fall Arts Festival. Park Hill Masonic Lodge grounds, 4819 E. Montview Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).

*Colorado Black Arts Festival. Outside Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Finding Currents and Topographies of Being Artist Taks. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 1 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Moon Raccoon Grand Opening. 2839 W. 44th Ave., Suite 103. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Highlands Oktoberfest & Market. Along 32nd Avenue from Julian to Perry streets, 3737 W. 32nd Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Ethiopian New Year at Konjo. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. Starting at 11 a.m. Prices vary.

Margs & MuuMuus Party. Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover. Advanced registration recommended.

Wynkoop Oktoberfest. Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

5th Annual DOGtoberfest. River North Brewery - Washington Street Taproom, 6021 Washington St., Suite A. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Denver Kickers Oktoberfest. Denver Kickers clubhouse, 16776 W. 50th Ave., Golden. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

*Oktoberfest on South Pearl Street. In front of Platt Park Brewing Co., 1875 S. Pearl St. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest. Living The Dream Brewing Co., 9150 Commerce Center Circle, Suite 300, Highlands Ranch. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Skytoberfest 2025. Ephemeral Rotating Taproom, 2301 E. 28th Ave. 1-7 p.m. No cover.

Does the Wine Glass Matter Class. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., #120. 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. $40. Advanced registration required.

Culinary Date Night: Spain. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

*Colorado Wine Walk - Summer Session. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7-10 p.m. $55.

Music and nightlife

*Aurora Mallapalooza. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. Starting at noon. Free.

*Sunnyside Music Festival. Chaffee Park, 1901 W. 43rd Ave. Noon-7:30 p.m. Free.

*Indieverse. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. $45 (GA lawn), $65 (GA pit).

*Greensky Bluegrass. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Ben Folds with the Colorado Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., #15. 7:30 p.m. $42.50-$136.

Gerald Albright's Lone Tree Sessions: Ms. Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

An-Ten-Nae. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 9 p.m. $36.75.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Waldschänke Ciders 5k. Waldschänke Ciders + Coffee, 4100 Jason St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk), $64.93 (run/walk and t-shirt).

*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

*Denver Orchid Show & Sale. Nick’s Garden Center, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

The Denver Gem Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (to attend).

Fall Art Market. Groundworks Art Lab - Hill, 1010 Aurora Ave., Boulder. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

*Weenies & Mimosas Dachshund Meetup. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

JLF Colorado: International Literature Festival. Boulder Public Library - Main Library, 1001 Arapaphoe Ave., Boulder. 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Free.

Denver Zine Fest 2025. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Used Book Sale. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. Noon-4 p.m. $12 (fill a bag day, library provides bag).

*Spirit of Japan Denver 2025. Sakura Square, 1255 19th St. Noon-5 p.m. $45-$55 (includes 10 food/drink tickets and tote bag), $75-$85 (includes 20 food/drink tickets, tote bag and cup).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).

My Friend Isabelle Book Signing and Reading. Tattered Cover Kids at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 2 p.m. No cover.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. Starting at $53.10.

Joe List. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Sam Adams. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Park Hill Fall Arts Festival. Park Hill Masonic Lodge grounds, 4819 E. Montview Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

African Creators Festival — Curious Sunday Soirée. Kettle Arcade, 1424 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $125.

Eat and drink

Moon Raccoon Grand Opening. 2839 W. 44th Ave., Suite 103. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Cooking for Culture Community Bake Sale. Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St. Starting at 10 a.m. No cover.

11th Annual Taste of Ethiopia Festival. City Park Pavilion and Bandshell, 2001 Steele St. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Ethiopian New Year at Konjo. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. Starting at 11 a.m. Prices vary.

Boozy Brunch: Southern Style. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

10th Annual Chili Bowl Street Party and Chili Cook-Off. Groundworks Art Lab - Hill, 1010 Aurora Ave., Boulder. Noon-5 p.m. $25 (includes bowl and five tastings).

Music and nightlife

*Aurora Mallapalooza. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. Starting at noon. Free.

An Afternoon with the Colorado Symphony Cello Ensemble. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., #15. 2:30 p.m. $15-$123.

*Viva Southwest Mariachi. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*The Red Clay Strays. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Witch. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $36.75.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Denver Walk to End Hydrocephalus. Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Circle, Littleton. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Pacific Nations Cup Semifinals. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Starting at 12:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos. Watch on CBS/Paramount +. Starting at 2:05 p.m.

*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 630 AM. 2:10 p.m.