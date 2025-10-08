Here’s what a Denver Summit FC season ticket will cost

"EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN'S SPORTS" seen as the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team plays the Korea Republic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

Denver Summit FC, the professional women’s soccer team that’s set to start playing in 2026, has started selling season tickets, and they’ll range from $375 to $4,500

The team emailed invitations this week to the thousands of people who have put down deposits for season tickets. More than 15,000 people paid deposits of $30 or $100 — a National Women’s Soccer League record, according to a team announcement in September.

Each season ticket will allow holders to watch all 15 regular-season home games. The team will play its first two seasons at a temporary stadium in Centennial. After that, the team hopes to be playing at a permanent new stadium in Denver’s Baker neighborhood.

It’s unclear whether latecomers still have a chance to get season tickets. The planned stadium would have only 14,000 seats — not enough, obviously, for everybody who placed a deposit on season tickets.

Meanwhile, the team is selling membership to “Club 5280,” which gets you on the season ticket waitlist. That will cost $52.80, naturally.

Here’s how the tickets are priced:

The team sent a graphic with prices to fans.

The cheapest season ticket is for the supporters section, right behind one of the goals. While it’s not the optimal viewing angle, a supporters section in soccer puts you among the team’s most passionate fans, who often dictate the stadium’s atmosphere. Those tickets would run you $375.

Other seats behind either goal cost between $435 and $615.

Sideline tickets are going between $600 and $1,335, depending on how close to the center pitch you want to sit. The most expensive seats would put you behind the home and away benches.

The club is also offering premium packages, which would be considerably more expensive. These packages would put you pitchside — as if you were Timothée Chalamet at a Knicks game — up in a suite or right behind the home bench, where broadcast cameras might capture you as they zoom in for a closeup of a satisfied — or dejected — head coach after a pivotal goal.

Those premium seats will run you between $2,175 and $4,500. Prices for suite packages aren’t listed.

There’s also a Loge Table package offered for $15,000, which would get you four seats opposite the supporter’s section.

Nearly all season ticket holders will get a merchandise discount, playoff ticket access (Ed. note: We can hope… - AK) and invites to members-only events.

Inaugural season ticket holders will also get first dibs on future season tickets, including when the team moves to its planned stadium at Santa Fe Yards.

How do these prices line up with other teams around town?

Summit FC season tickets would be one of the cheapest deals in Denver sports. But it should be noted that Denver’s professional sports teams play different numbers of home games, so the average price per game differs.

Season tickets for the Colorado Rapids, the other professional soccer team in town, start at $456 and go up to $1,425 for non-premium packages. The cheapest Colorado Rockies season ticket — which gets you access to all 81 home games — costs $1,032. Season tickets for the Denver Broncos — who only play eight or nine regular home games a year — start at $840, if you can get them.