Denver City Council recommends restoring Clerk and Recorder’s election funding 

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López speaks to press during a test of ballot machines, ahead of the November presidential election, at Denver Elections' Bannock Street headquarters. Oct. 8, 2024.

The Denver City Council sided with Clerk and Recorder Paul López in a fight with the mayor over funding for elections.

In a letter, a supermajority of the council asked Mayor Mike Johnston to increase funding for López’s election division. López has criticized Johnston and threatened to close voting centers and ballot boxes if election funding isn’t increased.

Johnston, meanwhile, has said that every agency needs to run a tight budget in 2026.

While López has asked for an additional $4.5 million, the council supermajority said that his office should get at least $2.5 million more, as well as a rollover of $1 million in unspent money from this year.

“The Council urges the Mayor and the Clerk and Recorder to work collaboratively toward an acceptable resolution on this funding issue,” wrote council President Amanda Sandoval and President Pro Tem Diana Romero Campbell.

The 2025 budget provided $8.6 million for the election division. Johnston’s 2026 proposal would cut about 6 percent, or about $515,000. It would also provide less than the Elections Division received in 2022, the last time there was a comparable midterm election.

López has argued he needs much more to keep up with the demands of the 2026 midterm.

After receiving the letter, the Mayor’s office said they’re prepared to meet at the negotiation table.

“It’s part of the process and we’re ready to work with them collaboratively,” mayoral spokesperson Jon Ewing said.

In addition to supporting López, council members recommended another 15 changes to Mayor Johnston’s budget.

The mayor has said that if the council adds spending to his “cut to the bone” budget, further cuts will be necessary.

A debate surrounding budget amendments happened Thursday.

Food access for kids. Bolstered support for the STAR response team. The auditor’s office, neighborhood planning services. Workforce training for the homeless. Funding to bring back parking magistrates.

After a grueling day of discussion, members voted Thursday on their list of requested amendments to send to Mayor Mike Johnston, who is trying to close a $200 million projected budget gap next year.

Johnston proposed a $1.66 billion budget for 2026, a reduction of about 5.8 percent compared to the 2025 budget. He has blamed a slowing economy and years of prior spending growth for the crisis.

Council teetered between conflicting interests: Maintaining services for Denver residents and neighbors and balancing the budget.

Ultimately, majorities supported 16 total amendments totaling $14.2 million, which would be added to the general fund budget.

Council sent the letter outlining their amendments to the mayor on Friday. The letter split up recommendations between items recommended by a supermajority of council members and items recommended by a simple majority.

It also urged the mayor to consider ways to fund their requests that don’t require further layoffs.

What’s next

After the mayor reviews the letter, he will have until Oct. 20 to present his final budget to council.

The public will have until Oct. 27 to submit written comments or participate in a public hearing.

Council can propose and vote on amendments again on Nov. 3. The mayor must decide what to accept or reject by Nov. 7.

Council can override mayoral vetoes on Nov. 9 with a supermajority vote of at least 9 members in favor and must pass a final budget on that date.

If council fails to pass a budget, the proposed budget, as amended, will become the official budget for 2026.

Here's the City Council letter that goes into the 16 recommendations: