Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 10-12

The Great American Beer Festival is in town, as is Paul McCartney.

The Great American Beer Festival in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Denver events taking place this weekend include Paul McCartney performing at Coors Field, the Great American Beer Festival, the Great Mexican Beer Fiesta and a pumpkin festival.

Other happenings include a pride event in Littleton, Denver Dog Days celebration at Sloan’s Lake and a 1.3-mile and 5k race at Red Rocks.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *2nd Annual Hallowine Festival. Thompson River Ranch - Silo Park, 5375 River Ranch Parkway, Johnstown. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $44.43.

Saturday: Mystery at the Museum. Frisco Historic Park and Museum, 120 E. Main St., Frisco. 2-5:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages eight and older.

Sunday: Passenger Princess Spa Day Experience. Aspire Hotel & Spa, 520 Steamer Parkway, Estes Park. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $199-$350.

All weekend: *Autumnfest Train. 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown. Times vary. Free (infants 11 months and under), $32 (ages 1-10), $39 (ages 11 and older).

Friday, Oct. 10

Just for fun

*Freedom to Read Collection. Anything Libraries, virtual via the Palace mobile app. Anytime. Free (if you live in Colorado).

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Denver Coin Expo Fall 2025. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (children ages 11 and under), $8 (entrance fee), $12 (weekend pass).

*Aurora Borealis Festival. High Prairie Park, 21448 E 59th Place, Aurora. 5-8:30 p.m. Starting at $17 (general admission).

*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 5:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $29-$34.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 6-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-11:15 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 7 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $34.99.

Kids and family

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

*Pumpkin Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (visitors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required. All ages.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

Little University: Shadow Puppetry. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Hispanic Heritage Month Monarch Butterfly Craft. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and older.

The Read More Makers Market. Orchard Community Church, 407 Briggs St., Erie. 4-9 p.m. No cover. All ages.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-10:15 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Michael Rapaport. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Moshe Kasher. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Cult of Cthulhu. Second Dawn Brewing Co., 2302 Dayton St., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).

Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7:30 p.m. $55-$79.

*Spooky Cinema in The Sky: Smile. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25 (includes popcorn, access to pool and film screening). Advanced registration recommended.

Art, culture, and media

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Second Fridays Pop-Up Artisan & Art Market. Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Untitled Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

East vs. West: A Scientific Standoff of IPAs. Cerebral Brewing - Congress Park and West Highland, 1477 Monroe St. and 3257 Lowell Boulevard. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Great American Beer Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Starting at 5:30 p.m. $104.20 (Friday), $245.49 (all three days).

Broadway Halloween Bar Crawl. Along South Broadway, starting at 8 S. Broadway. 7-11 p.m. $29-$40.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Tape B. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

The Life of a Showgirl Album Listening Party. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive. 7 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

The Vampire Ball. Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $20-$25.

Grave Yard Grooves at Milepost Zero. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 9-11 p.m. No cover.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Just for fun

*Freedom to Read Collection. Anything Libraries, virtual via the Palace mobile app. Anytime. Free (if you live in Colorado).

2nd Annual One Hope Craft Fair + Coffee Shop. One Hope, 5301 S. Federal Circle, Littleton. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Denver Coin Expo Fall 2025. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 11 and under), $8 (entrance fee), $12 (weekend pass).

*Big Pride Littleton 2025. Bega Park, 2250 W. Main St., Littleton. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

*Denver Dog Days. Sloan’s Lake Park, 4507 W. 17th Ave. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Farewell Meet & Greet with Miss Colorado USA 2024 Jessi Kalambayi. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Mid-Autumn Festival - Tết Trung thu. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

*Aurora Borealis Festival. High Prairie Park, 21448 E 59th Place, Aurora. 4-8:30 p.m. Starting at $17 (general admission).

*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 5:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $29-$34.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-11:15 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns Opening Night. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-10:15 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 7 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $34.99.

Kids and family

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

*Pumpkin Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (visitors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required. All ages.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

The Learning Lab: Pumpkin Patch. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teen Dungeons, Dragons, and Donuts. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

The Read More Makers Market. Orchard Community Church, 407 Briggs St., Erie. Noon-6 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Candle Molding for Teens. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 1-3:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Woodbury Film Club. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 1-4 p.m. Free.

Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $47-$67.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.

Michael Rapaport. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Moshe Kasher. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $25-$35.

Cult of Cthulhu. Second Dawn Brewing Co., 2302 Dayton St., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).

Free Saturday Jam. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 9-10 p.m. Free.

Art, culture, and media

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Puppies & Pancakes. The OG Denver, 1600 20th St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Taste of 9+Co. Cloud 9 Park, 4116 E. 9th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Great Mexican Beer Fiesta. Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Great American Beer Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Starting at 12:30 p.m. $104.20 (Saturday), $245.49 (all three days).

*Beer Block. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 2-7 p.m. No cover (RSVP for a free beer).

3rd Annual Harvest Fest (Fire Edition). Abbott & Wallace Distilling, 350 Terry St., Suite 120, Longmont. Starting at 4 p.m. No cover.

9th Annual GABF Karaoke Party. Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Lane 8. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Pup & Jeff Rosenstock. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7:30 p.m. $49-$97.

*Paul McCartney. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Snowshape: Endurance. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. $11.50.

*Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ATL or KTVD. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Just for fun

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Hispanic Heritage Month: Baile Folklórico. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-9 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Butterfly Coffin Mini-World Workshop. Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St. 1-2:30 p.m. $105 (includes materials and one cocktails).

*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 5:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $29-$34.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-8:45 p.m. Starting at $32.99.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-9:15 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 7-10 p.m. Starting at $34.99.

Kids and family

*Pumpkin Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (visitors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required. All ages.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

Spooky Sweets Stroll & Macabre Market. The Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware St., Westminster. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (stroll) and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (market). No cover. All ages.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 1:30 p.m. $47-$67.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.

MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 2:30 p.m. $60.

Colum Tyrrell. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $20-$25.

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Out! at the Museum. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

GABF Hangover Party. River North Brewing, 3400 Blake St. Starting at noon. No cover.

5280 Dines. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 6-9 p.m. $78.77.

Music and nightlife

*All Time Low. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Garbage. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. $63-$175.

Sports and fitness

Denver Broncos Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 7 a.m. No cover.

*Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets. Watch on NFL Network. Starting at 7:30 a.m.

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Run the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m.-noon. $23.39 (1.3 mile and 5k for ages 6-17), $66.18 (1.3 mile and 5k)