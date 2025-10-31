Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Tatum (4) flashes a scary Kubrick grin as she wanders into 13th Floor's Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at Littleton's Hudson Gardens. Sept. 28, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Halloween!

Spooky season is quickly coming to an end, but there are still plenty of haunting and Halloween-themed events to check out this weekend, including a haunted bounce house. Find several themed events, such as Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park and Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns at Hudson Gardens, can be found below.

Other weekend happenings include The Life of a Showgirl Drag Brunch at Denver Improv, VeloSwap Bike Expo at the National Western Complex and the first weekend of this year’s Denver Film Festival.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday: *Trick-or-Treat on Main Street. Frisco Main Street, from Madison to 7th avenues in Frisco. 5-7 p.m. Free. All ages.

Saturday: Funkwerks Closing Party. Funkwerks taproom, 1900 E. Lincoln Ave., Unit B. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Friday, Oct. 31

Just for fun

*Maize in the City. 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover (attractions are a-la-carte, ranging $0-$14).

Spooky Tour. Colorado State Capitol Building’s first floor visitor’s center, 200 E. Colfax Ave. 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13 and older. (Read more about the “Bloody Espinosas” and other Colorado Capitol legends here.)

Spirits of the Brown Palace | Haunted History Tour. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 5-7 p.m. $41 (includes one cocktail or mocktail).

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 5:30-10 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 6-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-11:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

Coloween 2025: Haunted Bounce Empire. Bounce Empire, 1380 S. Public Road, Lafayette. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $109 (general admission), $129 (VIP). Ages 21 and older.

Kids and family

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

Ready Vet Go Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds and ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). Ideal for ages 2-5, when accompanied by an adult.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).

Spiders Around the World - Last Day. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended. All ages.

*Munchkin Masquerade. Downtown Boulder, along Pearl Street Mall and beyond. 3-6 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

*Boo at the Zoo Sensory-Friendly Night. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18.90-21 (youth), $25.20-$28 (adults and seniors). All ages.

Bug-A-Boo After Dark. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 5-7 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Denver Film Festival. Locations vary. 12:30-9:30 p.m. $90-$1,000.

Victorian Horrors. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 6-9 p.m. $25 (Historic Denver members), $30 (nonmembers). Advanced registration required for timed entry.

Hari Kondabolu. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Carlos Mencia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31-$50.

Cult of Cthulhu. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).

*Spooky Cinema in The Sky: The Ring. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25 (includes popcorn, access to pool and film screening). Advanced registration recommended.

Art, culture, and media

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

KissFist Mural Fest: Behind the Scenes at Anythink. Anythink Brighton, 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Maya Women: Past, Present, Future. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free (students with ID), $40-$90.

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

Beetlejuice Halloween Bar Final Day. Milepost Zero, 1601 19th St., Suite 150. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Halloween Bar Crawl. Starting at One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis St., Suite 101. 4 p.m.-midnight. $26.69.

The Headmaster’s Halloween Haunt. Schoolyard Beer Garden, 1115 Acoma St. Starting at 7 p.m. No cover. Recommended for guests 21 and older.

Halloween Cupcake Kit. Olive & Finch and Little Finch locations. Times vary by location. $45. All ages.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Gilded Masquerade Ball. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 7-11 p.m. $45.

Disco Mystique: LoDo Halloween Party. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $55.20.

The Vampire Ball. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St, Boulder. Starting at 8 p.m. $51.75-$82.50. Ages 21 and older.

Halloweekend 2025: Down the Witches’ Road. ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., and Tracks, 3500 Walnut St. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $25 (Friday only), $50 (all events access pass).

Bad Bunny Callaita Halloween Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $32.64. Ages 21 and older.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights. Watch on ATL. 2 p.m.

*Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers. Watch on Altitude or listen at 92.5 FM. 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Just for fun

VeloSwap Bike Expo. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (guests 12 and under), $12 (guests 13 and older).

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

*Colorado Black Equity Study Virtual Listening Session. Online. Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Fall Fest With SoulDog Rescue. The Benson Hotel, 13025 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Spirits of the Brown Palace | Haunted History Tour. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 5-7 p.m. $41 (includes one cocktail or mocktail).

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6-10:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-10:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

Kids and family

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

Ready Vet Go Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds and ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). Ideal for ages 2-5, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Denver Film Festival. Locations vary. 10 a.m.-9:15 p.m. $90-$1,000.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Hari Kondabolu. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $30-$40.

Victorian Horrors. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 6-8:30 p.m. $25 (Historic Denver members), $30 (nonmembers). Advanced registration required for timed entry.

Carlos Mencia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $31-$50.

Cult of Cthulhu. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).

Comedy Queens: A Drag Comedy Experience. Rise Comedy, 1260 22nd St. 8 p.m. Free.

Open Screen Night - Spooky Edition. Wolf Luv Studios, 1516 Teller St. 9-11:59 p.m. $10.

Art, culture, and media

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

KissFist Mural Fest: Behind the Scenes at Anythink. Anythink Brighton, 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Penny Saturday for Colorado Residents. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0.01 (Colorado residents).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

Take & Bake Holiday Breads. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $135 (per person). Advanced registration required.

*Drink Pink Princess Party 2025. Denver Beer Co./Wilding Brands Canworks Production Facility, 4455 Jason St. 3-5 p.m. Free.

Ognissanti: All Saints' Day Dinner. Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St. Starting at 4 p.m. $90.

Día de los Muertos. The Cooper Lounge - Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

Halloween Bar Crawl. Starting at One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis St., Suite 101. 4 p.m.-midnight. $26.69.

Culinary Date Night: France. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Tropical Luau & Tiki Party. Stir to Learn Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Midsommar - All Hallows with Dillon Francis, Foster, Sparkle. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Halloween 2025 - Paranormal Palace Hotel Takeover. Double Tree by Hilton - DTC, 7801 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $72.77-$188.82.

Halloweekend 2025: Down the Witches’ Road. ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., and Tracks, 3500 Walnut St. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $20 (Saturday only), $50 (all events access pass).

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Dia de los Muertos 5k. Cheluna Brewing Co., 2501 Dallas St., Unit 148, Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk and a free drink), $62.83 (run/walk, a free drink and t-shirt).

*Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks. Watch on ATL. 2 p.m.

University of Arizona Wildcats at University of Colorado Buffaloes - Homecoming Game. Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder. Or watch on Fox Sports. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Just for fun

Floral Frame or Suncatcher Workshop. Denver Beer Co. Lowry, 7070 E. Lowry Blvd. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $38.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-9 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Wedding Showcase. The Benson Hotel, 13025 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora. 1-5 p.m. Free.

Spirits of the Brown Palace | Haunted History Tour. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 5-7 p.m. $41 (includes one cocktail or mocktail).

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-8:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6-9 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

Kids and family

Ready Vet Go Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds and ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). Ideal for ages 2-5, when accompanied by an adult.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

Dia de los Muertos: Música y Arte. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 3-4 p.m. (performance) and 2-6 p.m. (art and culture activities at DAVA). Free (DAVA), Pay what you can (performance). Advanced registration encouraged for performance.

Comedy and theater

Denver Film Festival. Locations vary. 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. $90-$1,000.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Nancy Norton. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Scream Queens Bingo Brunch. Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Taylor Swift: The Life of a Showgirl Drag Brunch. Denver Improv, 8246 E. 49th Ave., #1400. 2 p.m. $31.14 (general admission), $43.19 (VIP). Advanced registration required.

Cook Like an Italian Nonna. Stir to Learn Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Apashe. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Five Alarm 5k & Chili Cook-Off. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St. Starting at 10 a.m. $41.83 (5k and a beer), $62.83 (5k, a beer and a t-shirt).

*Denver Broncos at Houston Texans. Watch on Fox. 11 a.m.