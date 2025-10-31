Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 2

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
Happy Halloween!
Spooky season is quickly coming to an end, but there are still plenty of haunting and Halloween-themed events to check out this weekend, including a haunted bounce house. Find several themed events, such as Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park and Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns at Hudson Gardens, can be found below.
Additional haunted houses and Halloween events can be found in our round-up here.
Other weekend happenings include The Life of a Showgirl Drag Brunch at Denver Improv, VeloSwap Bike Expo at the National Western Complex and the first weekend of this year’s Denver Film Festival.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Worth the Trip
Friday: *Trick-or-Treat on Main Street. Frisco Main Street, from Madison to 7th avenues in Frisco. 5-7 p.m. Free. All ages.
Saturday: Funkwerks Closing Party. Funkwerks taproom, 1900 E. Lincoln Ave., Unit B. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.
Friday, Oct. 31
Just for fun
*Maize in the City. 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover (attractions are a-la-carte, ranging $0-$14).
Spooky Tour. Colorado State Capitol Building’s first floor visitor’s center, 200 E. Colfax Ave. 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13 and older. (Read more about the “Bloody Espinosas” and other Colorado Capitol legends here.)
Spirits of the Brown Palace | Haunted History Tour. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 5-7 p.m. $41 (includes one cocktail or mocktail).
*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 5:30-10 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).
Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 6-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).
The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-11:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.
Coloween 2025: Haunted Bounce Empire. Bounce Empire, 1380 S. Public Road, Lafayette. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $109 (general admission), $129 (VIP). Ages 21 and older.
Kids and family
*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.
Ready Vet Go Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds and ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). Ideal for ages 2-5, when accompanied by an adult.
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.
The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).
Spiders Around the World - Last Day. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended. All ages.
*Munchkin Masquerade. Downtown Boulder, along Pearl Street Mall and beyond. 3-6 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
*Boo at the Zoo Sensory-Friendly Night. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18.90-21 (youth), $25.20-$28 (adults and seniors). All ages.
Bug-A-Boo After Dark. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 5-7 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Denver Film Festival. Locations vary. 12:30-9:30 p.m. $90-$1,000.
Victorian Horrors. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 6-9 p.m. $25 (Historic Denver members), $30 (nonmembers). Advanced registration required for timed entry.
Hari Kondabolu. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $30-$40.
Carlos Mencia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31-$50.
Cult of Cthulhu. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).
*Spooky Cinema in The Sky: The Ring. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25 (includes popcorn, access to pool and film screening). Advanced registration recommended.
Art, culture, and media
Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).
KissFist Mural Fest: Behind the Scenes at Anythink. Anythink Brighton, 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Maya Women: Past, Present, Future. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free (students with ID), $40-$90.
Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52. Advanced registration required.
Eat and drink
Beetlejuice Halloween Bar Final Day. Milepost Zero, 1601 19th St., Suite 150. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.
*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.
Halloween Bar Crawl. Starting at One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis St., Suite 101. 4 p.m.-midnight. $26.69.
The Headmaster’s Halloween Haunt. Schoolyard Beer Garden, 1115 Acoma St. Starting at 7 p.m. No cover. Recommended for guests 21 and older.
Halloween Cupcake Kit. Olive & Finch and Little Finch locations. Times vary by location. $45. All ages.
Music and nightlife
*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
*Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Gilded Masquerade Ball. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 7-11 p.m. $45.
Disco Mystique: LoDo Halloween Party. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $55.20.
The Vampire Ball. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St, Boulder. Starting at 8 p.m. $51.75-$82.50. Ages 21 and older.
Halloweekend 2025: Down the Witches’ Road. ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., and Tracks, 3500 Walnut St. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $25 (Friday only), $50 (all events access pass).
Bad Bunny Callaita Halloween Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $32.64. Ages 21 and older.
Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
*Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights. Watch on ATL. 2 p.m.
*Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers. Watch on Altitude or listen at 92.5 FM. 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 1
Just for fun
VeloSwap Bike Expo. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (guests 12 and under), $12 (guests 13 and older).
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.
*Colorado Black Equity Study Virtual Listening Session. Online. Noon-1 p.m. Free.
Fall Fest With SoulDog Rescue. The Benson Hotel, 13025 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora. Noon-3 p.m. Free.
Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).
Spirits of the Brown Palace | Haunted History Tour. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 5-7 p.m. $41 (includes one cocktail or mocktail).
*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6-10:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).
The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-10:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.
Kids and family
*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.
Ready Vet Go Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds and ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). Ideal for ages 2-5, when accompanied by an adult.
Comedy and theater
Denver Film Festival. Locations vary. 10 a.m.-9:15 p.m. $90-$1,000.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
Hari Kondabolu. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $30-$40.
Victorian Horrors. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 6-8:30 p.m. $25 (Historic Denver members), $30 (nonmembers). Advanced registration required for timed entry.
Carlos Mencia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $31-$50.
Cult of Cthulhu. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).
Comedy Queens: A Drag Comedy Experience. Rise Comedy, 1260 22nd St. 8 p.m. Free.
Open Screen Night - Spooky Edition. Wolf Luv Studios, 1516 Teller St. 9-11:59 p.m. $10.
Art, culture, and media
Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).
KissFist Mural Fest: Behind the Scenes at Anythink. Anythink Brighton, 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Penny Saturday for Colorado Residents. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0.01 (Colorado residents).
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52. Advanced registration required.
Eat and drink
Take & Bake Holiday Breads. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $135 (per person). Advanced registration required.
*Drink Pink Princess Party 2025. Denver Beer Co./Wilding Brands Canworks Production Facility, 4455 Jason St. 3-5 p.m. Free.
Ognissanti: All Saints' Day Dinner. Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St. Starting at 4 p.m. $90.
Día de los Muertos. The Cooper Lounge - Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
Halloween Bar Crawl. Starting at One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis St., Suite 101. 4 p.m.-midnight. $26.69.
Culinary Date Night: France. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.
Tropical Luau & Tiki Party. Stir to Learn Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120 (per person). Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Midsommar - All Hallows with Dillon Francis, Foster, Sparkle. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Denver Halloween 2025 - Paranormal Palace Hotel Takeover. Double Tree by Hilton - DTC, 7801 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $72.77-$188.82.
Halloweekend 2025: Down the Witches’ Road. ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., and Tracks, 3500 Walnut St. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $20 (Saturday only), $50 (all events access pass).
Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
*Dia de los Muertos 5k. Cheluna Brewing Co., 2501 Dallas St., Unit 148, Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk and a free drink), $62.83 (run/walk, a free drink and t-shirt).
*Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks. Watch on ATL. 2 p.m.
University of Arizona Wildcats at University of Colorado Buffaloes - Homecoming Game. Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder. Or watch on Fox Sports. 5 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, Nov. 2
Just for fun
Floral Frame or Suncatcher Workshop. Denver Beer Co. Lowry, 7070 E. Lowry Blvd. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $38.
Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-9 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).
Wedding Showcase. The Benson Hotel, 13025 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora. 1-5 p.m. Free.
Spirits of the Brown Palace | Haunted History Tour. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 5-7 p.m. $41 (includes one cocktail or mocktail).
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-8:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99.
*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6-9 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).
Kids and family
Ready Vet Go Opening Weekend. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds and ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). Ideal for ages 2-5, when accompanied by an adult.
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.
*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.
Dia de los Muertos: Música y Arte. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 3-4 p.m. (performance) and 2-6 p.m. (art and culture activities at DAVA). Free (DAVA), Pay what you can (performance). Advanced registration encouraged for performance.
Comedy and theater
Denver Film Festival. Locations vary. 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. $90-$1,000.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
Nancy Norton. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.
Art, culture, and media
Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).
Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Eat and drink
*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.
Scream Queens Bingo Brunch. Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Taylor Swift: The Life of a Showgirl Drag Brunch. Denver Improv, 8246 E. 49th Ave., #1400. 2 p.m. $31.14 (general admission), $43.19 (VIP). Advanced registration required.
Cook Like an Italian Nonna. Stir to Learn Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120 (per person). Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Apashe. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
Five Alarm 5k & Chili Cook-Off. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St. Starting at 10 a.m. $41.83 (5k and a beer), $62.83 (5k, a beer and a t-shirt).
*Denver Broncos at Houston Texans. Watch on Fox. 11 a.m.